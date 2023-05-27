Ice Hockey World Championships | Germany rose to the level, the first round was played – HS follows the second semi-final

The second semi-final of the Ice Hockey World Championships starts at 18:20.

Ice hockey In the second semi-final of the World Cup, the United States and Germany will meet. The match starting at 18:20 will decide who will face Canada in the final match on Sunday.

The loser will play for bronze with Latvia.

The United States reached the semifinals by defeating the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Germany surprised Switzerland, who was one of the favorites in the games, in the semi-finals.

HS follows the semi-final moment by moment in this article.