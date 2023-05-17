Ice Hockey World Championships | Gaul’s rooster falls into the claws of the Lions – HS follows the match

Finland and France meet in Tampere at 20:20.

Ice hockey Finland, who is defending the world championship, will face France in their fourth preliminary group match of the World Cup.

Both Finland and France have four points after three matches.

Finland opened the Games with a loss to the United States and then beat Germany. Against Sweden, a point was lost from the winning goal contest.

In their tournament opener, France took an overtime victory over Austria and then lost in overtime to both Denmark and Hungary.

HS follows the match moment by moment. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of this story.