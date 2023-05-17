Wednesday, May 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice Hockey World Championships | Gaul’s rooster falls into the claws of the Lions – HS follows the match

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice Hockey World Championships | Gaul’s rooster falls into the claws of the Lions – HS follows the match

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Finland and France meet in Tampere at 20:20.

Ice hockey Finland, who is defending the world championship, will face France in their fourth preliminary group match of the World Cup.

Both Finland and France have four points after three matches.

Finland opened the Games with a loss to the United States and then beat Germany. Against Sweden, a point was lost from the winning goal contest.

In their tournament opener, France took an overtime victory over Austria and then lost in overtime to both Denmark and Hungary.

HS follows the match moment by moment. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of this story.

#Ice #Hockey #World #Championships #Gauls #rooster #falls #claws #Lions #match

See also  Russian attack | Ukraine: Russia retreated up to two kilometers from Bahmut
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Researchers have created the first 3D model of the sunken Titanic

Researchers have created the first 3D model of the sunken Titanic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result