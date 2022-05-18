Ice Hockey World Championships | Former top skier Martti Jylhä plays a surprising role in Leijon: “I have learned by researching and doing it myself”

Martti Jylhä, 34, has been well received in the Lions’ locker room.

Tampere

Martti Jylhä arrives at the press interview area for examination.

Familiar thing.

In this situation, it has been a multiple value ski visitor in the past.

This time, however, Jylhän is not wearing a ski suit or tracksuit, but a Lions hoodie. There is a blue Cap of the Lions on the head.

The venue is not a ski stadium, but a new, glittering Nokia arena.

Jylhä is now part of Leo and will be on the team’s journey throughout the World Cup.

“I’m in charge of Lions social media. I produce content for everything about what’s going on inside the team, especially on Instagram stories. I convey an atmosphere from where no one can really peek, ”Jylhä says of his role.

Jylhä, 34, ended his skiing career in 2019 and then quickly found a new profession.

He started working for the production company Snou Creative, where e.g. with content marketing and video productions are also packed by his ski buddies Jesse Väänänen and Niklas Colliander. That company has collaborated with the Lions and has now been commissioned for a race project.

In the new in his profession, Jylhä is “self-taught,” but it doesn’t show up behind the work. During the World Championships, the lions’ sake material has been freshly interesting and has garnered well-deserved praise.

“I haven’t actually attended any schools for this. I have learned by researching and doing it myself, ”says Jylhä.

He has previously handled the social media for sports equipment manufacturer Salomon, for example, so in the cold he has not jumped into the someguru of the popular lion team.

The steep interest in video filming dates back years.

“Shooting has been a hobby for me. At the age of about ten, my friends and I shot with a shockingly sized camera that records on a VHS tape, ”Jylhä recalls.

Martti Jylhä has been involved in video filming and is now doing it as a profession.

Jylhän the job description in Leo is technically challenging but above all requires a good playing eye.

He walks around with his camera in the “holiest” place of the puckers, the locker room. The best possible material is created from the moment when Jylhä gets right into the skin of the players.

On the other hand, the puck players want to leave some of what’s going on in the locker room inside the booth walls – so Jylhä’s work is a constant balancing act.

“I already told them when I introduced myself that I might get pretty close at times. That you trust that things you don’t want to publish don’t come out. I also stressed that I wouldn’t take my beak if I was asked to go away. I have learned to go through pretty rancid situations, ”says Jylhä.

“While waiting for the first hut,” he laughs.

Lions deputy captain Marko Anttilan according to the former skier has slipped seamlessly into the hockey team.

“It depends on the personality. He is a really good guy, ”Anttila praises.

When a former top athlete arrives in the locker room of a top athlete of a different sport, the speech easily turns to sports.

“It’s a little surprising how much they’ve been interested in how things have been done in skiing. On both sides, we have asked a lot. Of course, I have left the coaching to the coaches, ”Jylhä smiles.

Anttila reveals that the Lions players had challenged Jylhä in a test that measures maximum oxygen uptake.

“None of us seemed to be doing very well,” Anttila laughs.

“Of course, there are huge differences in how skiers and hockey players practice. But yes, you can get tips from him if you want to increase your VO2 (maximum oxygen uptake capacity), ”Anttila gets serious.

Martti Jylhä photographed at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Rugged has toured as a national team regular skier and has now been able to follow the tournament life of the hockey team up close with interest. He has noticed at least one clear difference in practices.

“More has been invested in logistics and all that. The food comes to the booth after the game and so on. From the athlete’s point of view, we are even more at the table here than on the skiing side. Of course, it is easier to organize things when the team works together all the time, ”Jylhä ruotii.

The work has kept the former skier busy in the winter. In addition to that, other content has been found in life.

“After my career, I got married, got a puppy and started playing golf,” Jylhä says.