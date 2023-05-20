Ice Hockey World Championships | Finnish products and customs delight World Cup hockey players – but there is also one downside

American NHL signing Conor Garland plans to bring “the world’s best coffee” with him from Finland.

Ice hockey The World Cup has brought a lot of international guests to Tampere. Sanoma set out to find out from the Lions’ World Cup opponents what kind of experience the trip to Tampere has been so far – outside the Nokia Arena.

American who played several seasons in the NHL Conor Garland27, immediately begins to praise Finnish coffee.

“I’m a big coffee drinker, and the coffee here is really good. My wife also likes Finnish coffee. He tasted it right away at the airport yesterday and said it was the best coffee he’s ever had. That is, in the airport cafe. Crazy!”

“We have to buy a lot of coffee here with us when we go home. The coffee is much better than Dunkin’, Garland continued, referring to the large coffee chain in his home country.

Many Of course, the players highlight the sauna from their experience in Finland.

“The best thing outside of hockey here is definitely the sauna and jumping into the lake afterwards. It’s something I hadn’t experienced before,” USA’s Luke Tuch says excitedly.

Defender of Hungary Roland Kiss instead, he has made one unpleasant observation from his first trip to Finland.

“The price level is really tough for us. Everything is almost twice as expensive. Really expensive, then,” Kiss says.

Conor Garland has played seasons in the NHL. Photo from May 2021.

One electric scooters, which have taken over the street scene in many Finnish cities in recent years, also came up for most of the interviewees.

“Electric scooters are fun. We do have them in a few cities in the USA, but here you can see them on the streets almost everywhere. At least you don’t have to look for long”, the promise of the 19-year-old defender of the United States Lane Hutson says.

“We have driven them around the city to cafes and restaurants. In the US, we have them in some places, such as San Jose and Denver. There were also in Boston, but they have been taken away,” says Garland, who is from Massachusetts.

“It’s easy to just take an electric scooter if you want to go visit somewhere”, Austria Bernd Wolf more.

Bernd Wolf (front) also praises the ease of electric scootering.

Although Finland and Central European countries have a lot in common, there are also small – and surprisingly large – differences in everyday life.

“It’s surprising that you can pay by card everywhere here. For example, in Switzerland, where I play, or in my home country, Austria, there are many restaurants where you have to pay in cash. In Finland, you can pay by card even at different market stalls. It’s convenient,” Wolf praises.

With his card, Wolf at least buys tasty fish.

“I eat salmon here every day. It is so much better quality and tastier than in Central Europe. In the hotel restaurant, I always take salmon, and I take a different side dish on the side. Mashed potatoes are especially good,” says Wolf.

Tampere is known as the winged capital of Finland. Many say that they went to the beginning of the Games to taste the praised chicken wings.

“We went to a restaurant with the whole team to eat chicken wings. They were incredibly good. We also tasted the hottest sauce there was. It was… Huhhuh, pretty cool”, from Austria Dominic Zwerger sighs.

American hero player Rocco Grimaldi30, instead praises “the pizza of his life”.

“My wife and I found a great pizza place called Napoli yesterday. It is said to be the oldest pizzeria in town. I can honestly say that the ham salami pizza I ate was one of the best pizzas of my life. Thin and crispy, not too greasy. Absolutely fantastic! And hey, this is what an Italian American says.”

“And that included a free salad buffet. Unbelievable”, Grimaldi enthuses.

Austria’s Dominic Zwerger (on the left) liked the chicken wings in Tampere.

of the United States first star Alex Tuch confessed his love for the exotic Finnish drink, lonker, even before the start of the Games.

Not everyone has heard of such a drink – or at least admits it.

“Well, I’ve never heard of such a thing, but now that I’ve heard it, I’m definitely going to try it,” Zwerger grins.

“I tasted the tentacle. It was really cool, but beer is better”, Hungary’s defender Kiss announces with a cup of tea.

In the United States, the age limit for buying alcohol is 21, so the younger generation of Americans could taste “forbidden fruit” in their home country in Tampere.

“I never drink alcohol. And I’m never going to drink. It’s not for me,” Hutson, 19, says, however.

Wolf, 26, the cornerstone of Austria’s defense, on the other hand, vows to keep the cap on at least until survival in the A-series is assured.

“I’ve heard about the tentacle. Isn’t it such a gray drink? I haven’t tasted it yet. A pineapple tentacle sounds interesting. We’ll have to try it when the games are over and we’ve secured a place in the series,” says Wolf.

Alex Tuch (center) confesses that he likes the tentacle.

A trip to Tampere when asked about the most surprising thing, the lightness of May in Finland comes out of even a couple of mouths.

“How long is it really bright outside? Even at eleven in the evening!” Zwerger, the man from the Alps, squints.

“It usually gets dark at home around seven or eight, but here sometimes late at night. I love this,” says Hutson, a Chicago native.