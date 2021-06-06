Ice Hockey World Championships | Finland was silver in the World Cup final – this is what Manta looks like right now, a live broadcast is in progress

HS’s journalist and photographer report from the center of Helsinki.

Dozens Friends of hockey have gathered at the statue of Havis Amanda in the center of Helsinki, even though Finland bowed to Canada in the World Cup final in the playoffs.

“Fuck,” the young man shouts.

Finland lost world championship to canada. Canada won 3-2 in extra time. The winning goal was scored Nick Paul in time 66.26.

It does not bother everyone.

One of those who arrived in Manta has horns in blue and white on their heads, others have Finnish flags hanging sadly in their hands.

The guards and police are standing around the fenced statue of Manta.

No one is trying to jump over the fence.

“Shit feeling. Crying. ”

Helsinki Oona Palomaa leaning on his friend Emilia Malis. Jonathan Pekola came to the scene from Mäntsälä. Sadly, wrapped in the Finnish flag, he leans on the fence surrounding the statue of Manta.

“The class is bound to sit here.”

