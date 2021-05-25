Ice Hockey World Championships | Finland reached Norway’s goal – the situation in the final round 3–2, HS follows the match moment by moment

Polar Bears seek their opening victory from Leo at the World Championship level. Finland has won 18 of the 20 previous encounters, and there are two draws.

Hockey Finland, which starts the World Championships with a win and a loss, will face Norway in its third game of the Games.

HS follows the match that started at 20.15 moment by moment.

The match was 3-1 after two rounds. Finland started its machine in the second batch and took over the management Anton Lundellin and Kim Nousiainen with paints.

The opening round ended 1-1. Norwegian Mathis Olimb hit already after a minute and a half after the goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuoran donated the puck to the Norwegians. Finland’s handicap was guided Atte Ohtamaa from the shot Iiro Pakarinen.

Finland left for Norway with the modified field. It became the number one chain Hannes Björnisen led by a trio Saku Mäenalanen–Björninen–Marko Anttila.

Anton Lundell moved from the wing striker to the second-chain center striker. Jussi Olkinuora returned to the goal.

In its opening match at the World Cup, Finland won the United States 2-1. In its second game, Finland lost to Kazakhstan in the winning goal competition 1-2.

Finland’s preliminary fields:

Saku Mäenalanen – Hannes Björninen – Marko Anttila; Tony Sund – Miika Koivisto.

Arttu Ruotsalainen – Anton Lundell – Niko Ojamäki; Olli Määttä – Ville Pokka.

Jere Innala – Petri Kontiola – Iiro Pakarinen; Atte Ohtamaa – Oliwer Kaski.

Jere Sallinen – Mikael Ruohomaa – Valtteri Puustinen; Mikael Seppälä – Kim Nousiainen.

Starting goalkeeper: Jussi Olkinuora. Deputy goalkeeper: Harri Säteri.

