Ice Hockey World Championships | Finland made embarrassing history: the medal haul collapsed to zero

25.5. 23:15

Unbelievable but true. The Finnish national ice hockey team’s 2022–23 season came to a dull end.

Even last season, six different competition medals were celebrated in Finland, two gold, one silver and three bronze, but this season the blue and white national teams were left empty-handed.

The shockingly weak result was sealed when Leijonat lost to Canada in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with 1–4 goals.

Jukka Jalonen the group was Finland’s last hope for a medal. Earlier this year, the other national teams, i.e. the Women’s Lions, under-20, under-18 boys and under-18 girls lost their own seams.

The year 2023 is the first time in history that Lions, Lionesses, Young Lions and Little Lions were all left out of the medal games of the World Cup.

Closest a medal this season for the Tyttöleijonat, who suffered a bitter overtime loss to Canada in the semi-finals of the World Championships in January. Canada eventually marched to become world champions.

In the bronze match, Finland got a ride from the USA 5–0.

Finland’s men, women, under-20 and under-18 boys lost all their quarterfinals.

The female lions lost to the Czech Republic 1–2 and were fifth in the games.

The Young Lions lost to Sweden 2–3 and the Little Lions also lost to Slovakia 2–3.

The fateful matches were thriller-like goal games in which Finland lost at crucial moments. The mental side failed.

In April, the Women’s Lions lost to the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

If not including the 2019–20 season ravaged by the corona virus, when most prestigious competitions were cancelled, Finland has only been without a medal once in the 2000s, in the 2011–12 season.

The Lions, Female Lions, Young Lions and Little Lions reached the medal games at that time and each finished fourth in the World Championships. Girl lions was fifth.

In the 2004–05 season, Leijonat was superbly runner-up in the World Cup, but the actual medal was not awarded in the NHL-style tournament.

Finn hockey has been almost a celebration in recent years. Last season, all five different Finnish national teams won a medal – the Jalonen Leijonat even won two gold medals.

In the wake of the men’s Olympic and World Cup victories, the Female Lions fought for Olympic bronze, the Young Lions for World Cup silver, and the boys’ and girls’ national teams both for World Cup bronze.

Last season, the only races without medals were the women’s World Championships.

The 2018–19 season was also a sensation: the men’s world championship, the women’s World Cup silver, the youth World Cup gold and the boys’ bronze.

In the 2015–16 season, Finland won the under-20 and under-18 world championships, as well as men’s silver.

Surprising the medal-less year now raises the question of whether it can be dismissed as a coincidence of a single season, or whether there are smoldering signs of problems in the national team’s operations in the background.