Wednesday, May 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice Hockey World Championships | Finland hit Denmark’s net six times in two sets – HS follows

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice Hockey World Championships | Finland hit Denmark’s net six times in two sets – HS follows

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Finland already moved to the scene in the opening minutes of the match against Denmark.

Finland the national ice hockey team is about to give Denmark a backlash in the final round of the preliminary groups of the World Ice Hockey Championships. Finland leads Denmark after two sets with goals 6–0.

Leijonat also finished effectively at the beginning of the second period, when Hannes Björninen passed by by George Sørensen in time 22:54 from Harri Pesonen’s pass. Juho Lammikko increased the lead to 5–0 with understrength in 35:07.

The third hit of the set and the sixth hit of the match was scored Kasperi Kapanen for the run-through in 38.11.

In the opening set, Finland took a two-goal lead for a good three and a half minutes Marko Anttilan and Atte Ohtama with hits. Ville Pokka guided Leijonat to a three-goal run away at the end of the set.

Anttila directed Nikolas Matinpalon line shot from the air behind Sørensen, Ohtamaa waved the net at the end of a handsome attack Mikko Rantanen and Sakari Manninen serving.

See also  The Observers - Alert for "fake clinics" in the US that pretend to be centers for unwanted pregnancies

Pokka, on the other hand, directed his pack pair Mikael Seppälän right past Sørensen.

HS follows the match moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.

#Ice #Hockey #World #Championships #Finland #hit #Denmarks #net #times #sets

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for the presidency of the United States this Wednesday

Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for the presidency of the United States this Wednesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result