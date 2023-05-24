Ice Hockey World Championships | Finland hit Denmark’s net six times in two sets – HS follows

Finland already moved to the scene in the opening minutes of the match against Denmark.

Finland the national ice hockey team is about to give Denmark a backlash in the final round of the preliminary groups of the World Ice Hockey Championships. Finland leads Denmark after two sets with goals 6–0.

Leijonat also finished effectively at the beginning of the second period, when Hannes Björninen passed by by George Sørensen in time 22:54 from Harri Pesonen’s pass. Juho Lammikko increased the lead to 5–0 with understrength in 35:07.

The third hit of the set and the sixth hit of the match was scored Kasperi Kapanen for the run-through in 38.11.

In the opening set, Finland took a two-goal lead for a good three and a half minutes Marko Anttilan and Atte Ohtama with hits. Ville Pokka guided Leijonat to a three-goal run away at the end of the set.

Anttila directed Nikolas Matinpalon line shot from the air behind Sørensen, Ohtamaa waved the net at the end of a handsome attack Mikko Rantanen and Sakari Manninen serving.

Pokka, on the other hand, directed his pack pair Mikael Seppälän right past Sørensen.

