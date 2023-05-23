Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | Even the last bet is fading from the match of the night of the lions – the smashers are going in Tampere

May 23, 2023
Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Germany is crushing Denmark’s dreams of a further place. The tournament host, Latvia, is in a tough spot.

Tampere

of the World Cup the preliminary blocks will be played to a conclusion on Tuesday. The games started already at 12:30.

Germany and France clash in Tampere.

The further chances of the Roosters of Gaul have fallen before, but Germany has a lot at stake. Before the final day, it is fourth in Group A, just one point ahead of Denmark.

If Germany beat France, they will secure their place in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.

Germany made the marching order clear right at the start of the match. It immediately took a 2–0 lead in the opening set Alexander Ehlin and by Frederik Tiffels with goals. At the beginning of the second period, a young NHL man John-Jason Peterka already fired Germany into a 3–0 lead. The score is 4–0 in the third period.

The atmosphere in the early afternoon match in the Tampere Arena is upbeat, as there seem to be at least a large number of school groups. Visually estimated, there are several thousand spectators.

The lions tonight’s opponent, Denmark, will watch the day’s game at the Nokia Arena in horror. At the moment, it seems that the Juts’ dreams of a further place are falling apart.

Also, Finland no longer has a stake in tonight’s match in terms of group placement. Leijonat is sure to be third in the group and will face the winner of Tuesday’s Canada-Czech Republic match in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

in Riga the day game of the B group to be played is Slovakia–Norway, which is 3–0 after the opening set.

Slovakia is fighting for a place in the quarterfinals. If and probably when it wins, the tournament host Latvia will need at least one point from their match against Switzerland tonight or else Latvia will be eliminated from the playoffs.

The situations are updated as the matches progress.

Fact

Semi-final options

(Before Tuesday’s final matches)

  • (1.) Sweden/USA–Czech Republic/Canada/Latvia/Slovakia (4.)

  • (2.) Sweden/USA–Czech Republic/Canada/Latvia (3.)

  • (3.) Finland–Czech Republic/Canada (2.)

  • (4.) Germany/Denmark–Switzerland (1.)

Tuesday’s program

  • 12.20 Germany–France (Tampere)

  • 12.20 Slovakia–Norway (Riga)

  • 16.20 Sweden–United States (Tampere)

  • 16.20 Canada–Czech Republic (Riga)

  • 20.20 Finland–Denmark (Tampere)

  • 20.20 Switzerland–Latvia (Riga)

