Ice Hockey World Championships | Changes to the composition of the Lions – Jukka Jalonen trusts the first chain

A new man is joining the Lions’ lineup.

Tampere

Although Finland beat France 5–3 on Wednesday, the World Cup tournament for the Lions has started badly.

For example, Finland’s three famous NHL forwards, Mikko Rantanen, Kaapo Kako and Kasperi Kapanenthe combined number of goals in the first four matches is a round zero.

In the early afternoon on Thursday, the team practiced in the training hall of the Nokia Arena.

The head coach Jukka Jalonen had made minor changes to the lineup.

However, the first chain remained unchanged.

Struggled with an injury during the beginning of the tournament Antti Suomela was in the middle of the second chain. Hence Jere Sallinen practiced wearing the extra player’s different colored shirt. As he also managed to score yesterday Ahti Oksanen.

Watched the first four matches from the stands Walter Merelä had been raised to the training strength of four playing chains for the first time. Merelä trained at Oksanen’s place in the quadruple chain.

Attack chains

Teemu Hartikainen–Sakari Manninen–Mikko Rantanen Joel Armia–Antti Suomela–Kaapo Kakko Harri Pesonen–Juho Lammikko–Kasperi Kapanen Waltteri Merelä–Hannes Björninen–Marko Anttila

Additional: Jere Sallinen, Ahti Oksanen

Pairs of defenders

Mikko Lehtonen–Atte Ohtamaa Olli Määttä–Miika Koivisto Mikael Seppälä–Ville Pokka Niklas Friman–Nikolas Matinpalo

Finland the tournament continues on Friday with a match against Hungary starting at 16:20. On Saturday, at the same time, they will face Austria.