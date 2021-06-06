Ice Hockey World Championships | Canada gets incense from the media through difficulties from the gold-capped World Cup: “Paul, overtime hero”

Paul Nick became the Canadian solver in overtime.

6.6. 23:46

Canada is the world champion in hockey and has also been featured in the international media.

Maple shirts won 3–2 with Finnish goals in extra time. The winning goal was scored Nick Paul in time 66.26.

Swedish television SVT expert Jonas Andersson glowed with the team’s World Cup trip overshadowed by the initial difficulties.

“A sensational return from the Canadian team,” he noted.

Hockey In the World Cup final, a sequel was played for the first time with three against three. Paul hit the puck with a teammate from the Ottawa Senators Connor Brownin from the input.

Canadian media TNS reported the victory, calling Paul a “hero of overtime”.

International Hockey Federation IIHF in the article Canadian gold is called a “little miracle”. It lost its first three matches but won the last three.

The International Hockey Federation tweeted about the Canadian festive atmosphere as soon as the game was resolved.