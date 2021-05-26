Ice Hockey World Championships | Canada finally took the World Cup puck, Britain surprised Belarus

Canada went to Norway at a fast pace, Belarus poorly focused on Britain.

26.5. 23:33

Riga / Helsinki

Canada ended the hockey World Championship defeat series finally in the fourth match. Norway fell victim to the Riga Games with 4-2 goals, although Canada did not dazzle with its game.

In the Group A evening match, Britain surprised Belarus 4–3. Britain’s previous victory at the top level of the World Hockey Championships was in 1962.

Canada set off for Norway at a fast pace, leading to a goal in 22 seconds and a two-goal lead as early as the middle of the first round when the team was able to play with a two-player lead.

Canada experienced coach Gerard Gallant watched the game calmly at that point, but his forehead went curled in the second installment, Thomas Olsen and Mats Olsen struck Norwegian levels in just over a minute.

Andrew Mangiapane ran the winning goal at the end of the second set, and the second goal scored Adam Henrique finished the winning scores to 4-2 in the final round with an underpower, but the Canadian game was confusing to the end.

Gallant seemed to be pushing players into roles for which they had no ability or routine.

Norway got their chance in the third round, but the defender Jonas Holös played with superiority in the blackest minutes of his career.

Holös first testified closest to Henrique’s underpowered goal. Moments later, with a two-player superiority, Holös was unable to keep the blue line, gave loose passes and crowned the performance by hitting the perfect hud from the launching area.

Both teams continue only ahead of Italy with the tail of the Finnish block.

A-block in the evening match, Belarus became poorly focused on the Britain game. Liam Kirk took the British team to the lead in the first set, and in the second set the lead increased to two goals.

Ben Davies and Kirk struck 2–1 and 3–1 lead after leveling Belarus. Mike Hammond stretched the lead to 4-1 before Belarus seriously woke up to the chase. Kiri was enough to hit the target.

Belarus and Britain, who have started the race well, are in 5th and 6th place in the A-block, but Sweden and the Czech Republic are threatening the duo behind.

Finishing two goals, Kirk has scored four goals in four games and shares Denmark’s top spot on the goal exchange Nicklas Jensenin with.