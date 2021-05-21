Ice Hockey World Championships | Canada brings 18-year-old Lämri giant to Finland’s block – Italy scratches team off crown

The United States Brian Boyle, 36, plays his first matches of the season at the World Cup. The Canadian team can accommodate its AHL powers, for example Liam Foudy, who scored four assists in 24 NHL matches.

The North American teams playing with the Lions in Group B do not offer NHL-scale stellar glory this time. For example, there is a huge difference in the Canadian team’s name list from two years ago, when maple leaf shirts were lost to Finland in the Bratislava final. The regulars of the silver team were defenders, for example Shea Theodore and Thomas Chabot as well as attackers Anthony Mantha and Mark Stone. The United States also marched a trough of players in Slovakia Patrick Kanen and Jack Eichelin under.

Still, North Americans don’t crash on the rosters. Many of the NHL players coming to the aid of European teams will not have better periods underneath than the NHL players from the Canadian and US teams. In terms of NHL players, North Americans are at the top of the Games.

The biggest question again is how quickly a team can be found when teams are still in hotel quarantine in Latvia. The competitive advantage that Europeans gain from the national team season threatens to be emphasized in this year’s Games. North Americans need a long start to hone their game. The United States will face a tough challenge in its opening match on Saturday, as Finland, marinated by the camp and the EHT tournament, opposes it.

If there is a shortage of current stars in the Canadian team, potential future stars can be found in the gang.

Lions Anton Lundellin an interesting benchmark for career development in the Canadian bundle is the central striker Cole Perfetti. He was booked at last autumn’s booking ceremony in Winnipeg two notches better than Lundell’s booking number, the tenth. Perfetti played in the adult season for the first time in the adult series. The AHL scored 26 power points in 32 matches.

There is an even younger player on the team than Perfett. Eighteen-year-old, 195-centimeter, hard-shot puck defender Owen Power is a strong candidate for the number one reservation for next summer’s booking event.

There are four players in Canada who have played in the World Cup before. One of them is a goalkeeper Michael DiPietro did not play in 2018 at all. DiPietro will probably be left without liability this time as well, as the goalkeeping department in Canada has a duo that shared NHL responsibility in Arizona. Adin Hill and Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper is also one of those who have played in the World Cup before.

Also a 27-year-old defender Troy Stecher and a 30-year-old striker Adam Henrique have played in the past at the World Cup level. Goals Canada expects to have played at least 21 goals in the NHL season in Ottawa From Connor Brown.

“Our line-up includes both experienced, leading players and young talent. We are excited that many players will have the opportunity to represent their country for the first time, ”said Canadian GM Roberto Luongo in connection with the release of the team.

The United States The World Cup veteran is participating in the World Cup tournament for the third time Justin Abdelkader, who played for the past season in the Swiss league in Zug.

Interesting names on the team include Dallas Jason Robertson. Robertson, 22, who made his breakthrough in the NHL, played 51 games and a 45-point season. Robertson and Roope Hintz were an important eater tooth for Dallas as a radar pair, although the pace was not enough until the playoffs. Robertson is also at the forefront of selecting an NHL season entrant, although estimates of the Minnesota Kirill Kaprizovia has been promoted to a slightly stronger candidate.

A top-tier reservation for next summer’s event can also be found on the U.S. team. Central striker Matthew Beniers has been pinned in the top five. Last season, the Beniers played a college series in Michigan.

Both Canada and the United States still have seats open in their lineup to nominate new players.

In Söderholm, Germany, two NHL aids and a SHL power kit

Toni Söderholm coached by Germany relies heavily on their domestic DEL League players at the World Cup. Of the NHL players involved Tobias Rieder made seven power points in Buffalo in 44 matches and Lean Bergmann could only play one match in San Jose.

From the young card Moritz Seider, 21, played for the 28-point season at the Swedish SHL in Rögle. Seider was booked as the sixth title of the first round to Detroit in 2019. The predictions for an NHL career are promising.

In Bratislava, Germany was able to win the Finnish first division game and will be able to fight for the playoffs again this year.

Italy was caught in the coronavirus

First the victory for Italy is already that the country gets to skate in the World Cup trough. Preparations were hampered by the coronavirus epidemic, which led the country to cancel a training match against Switzerland, for example. There have been a dozen cases of infection in the team that are already eating thin crew.

A goalkeeper born in 2005, for example, was chosen for the Italian team due to corona problems Damian Clara. The team also includes Blues and Saipa, who played almost ten years ago Stefano Giliati.

The host of the race relies on the Riga Dynamo

Race host The Latvian frame will, as usual, come from the KHL team from Riga Dynamo, which will include three defenders and two chains of attackers. Outside his home country, KHL is played by only a 33-year-old veteran of the team’s field players Kaspars Daugavins, who hit 49 power points in 58 matches in Vitjaz Podolsk. The team gets the Jokers at the finish Janis Kalninsin.

Bob Hartley The location of the Latvian attack coached by him is at the very beginning of the Games. First on Friday will be Canada, which will come to the competition with little joint experience, and on Saturday, in the event of “KHL teams”, Kazakhstan, winning is a lifeline for the playoff dream.

The playoffs are becoming a dream again for Norway

Norwegian the only NHL star twinkling Mats Zuccarello continues throughout, and KHL players are not included in the World Cup. Built on players in SHL, Germany and Norway, the frame is enough to avoid a jumbo position, but again, there is no point in the playoffs. Norway last played them at the World Cup level in 2012.

The names of the future on the Norwegian puck are Defender Ole Bjørgvik Holm and the attacker Mathias Emilio Pettersen. Reserved in Columbus last summer in the fifth round, 18-year-old Holm has built his career in the North American Junior Series and has already played in the AHL this season. Pettersen, who moved to the AHL through university series, scored 14 points in 29 matches in the farm series this season.

Kazakhstan supports Barys Nur-Sultan

A and B series the team of Kazakhstan sailing in between is largely built around the KHL crew of Barys Nur-Sultan. The team listing on the International Hockey Federation’s website says seven of the national team’s defenders and 11 of the attackers represent the club.

In addition to those born in Kazakhstan, for example, a Canadian-based defender and the best scorer of the KHL team Darren Dietz represents Kazakhstan at the World Cup level, as well as the Swedish defender Viktor Svedberg. The team’s problem is with the goalkeeper department when he played in the Jokers in his career as well Henrik Karlsson left the graduation camp and did not play in the World Cup.

The potential is: Barys Nur-Sultan made it to the playoffs at KHL from the weaving spot in the eastern block. The opening game against Latvia says a lot about the ability to strike.