Ice hockey Germany and the United States and Slovakia and Canada will face each other in the early evening matches on Monday of the World Cup, and there were surprises in both.

After two sets, Germany was tied for the opening win of the tournament, but in the third, the USA came alongside and passed. In the end, the USA took their third win of the tournament with a score of 3–2.

In the Slovakia-Canada match played in Riga, the situation was 1-1 after three sets. Overtime didn’t bring a solution, so it was a shootout.

That’s when Slovakia was close to victory, with only Canada’s last shots remaining. Michael Carcone managed to pass though by Samuel Hlavaj and to level the score at 2–2.

The attempts of the next two pairs did not bring results, but in the end Jack Quinn scored the win for Canada. The loss was Slovakia’s second of the tournament. Canada remains undefeated.

A block in the match in Tampere, the United States scored the opening goal of the match, but Germany equalized Samuel Soramiehen by hitting mid-match. The German-Finnish Soramies already participated in the World Championships last year, and he opened up about his family background before the Games in an interview with STT.

“My father has three brothers, two of whom live in Finland and the third in Munich. Father has always spoken Finnish with me. And I do understand what my last name means”, Soramies explained to STT during last year’s games.

Germany went into the second period with a 2–1 lead, when Justin Schutz hit a drive-through just five seconds before the break.

of the United States Sean Farrell however, tied the score at the beginning of the third period at 2–2. Five minutes before full time Matt Coronato took the USA to a 3–2 lead with superiority, which was enough for the victory in the end.

