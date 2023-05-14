Ice Hockey World Championships | Both good and bad news for Switzerland from the NHL

Kevin Fiala will be joined by Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler. Akira Schmid will not make it to the Games due to injury.

Swiss The national hockey team received both good and bad news from the NHL during Saturday and Sunday.

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association confirmed on Saturday for the Los Angeles Kings Kevin Fiala arrival. Newspaper Blick in turn also told the New Jersey Devils by Nico Hischier and by Jonas Siegenthaler from joining the cuckoo clock world championship crew.

Also responsible for Devils’ communications Amanda Stein announced it on his Twitter account. Stein said Hischier’s and Siegenthaler’s from the World Cup trip and added that he broke his nose in the playoffs and is without a contract by Timo Meier leaving the competition between.

Hischier, 24, is the captain of the Devils and the number one name in the summer 2017 booking event. In this year’s regular season, he played 81 matches with a score of 31+49=80 and 12 playoff matches with a score of 1+6=7.

Siegenthaler, 26, led the Devils back line in 80 regular season games with 4+17=21 points and 11 playoff games with 1+2=3 points.

Akira Schmid, the Swiss goalkeeper of the New Jersey Devils, played injured in the NHL playoffs, and therefore the club will not let him to the World Cup.

Devils keeper Akira Schmidt has to miss the World Cup due to injury, Blick said on Sunday.

According to the magazine, Schmid, 23, already played injured in the NHL playoffs. Since he won’t make it to the Games, Switzerland stamped its three-guard Joren Van Pottelberghe race pass. Switzerland’s other two goalkeepers are Leonardo Genoni and Robert Mayer.

Fiala’s and Hischier’s arrival at the Games means that Switzerland will not make a mark Mike Kunzlen race pass. According to Blick, the attacker will return home from Riga in the next few days.