Monday, May 29, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | Bonus money for the bronze medal is promised to Latvian heroes

May 28, 2023
Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

A bonus of more than 100,000 euros awaits the World Cup medalists, which is intended for the entire team.

Ice hockey The Latvian national team, which ended the World Championships sensationally with bronze medals around its neck, is waiting for a monetary bonus for its heroism.

Latvian newspapers Diena and Latvijas Avīze and a television channel TV3 announced before the bronze match was decided that a bonus of 102,447 euros awaits the medal team.

The bonus is intended for the entire team, i.e. athletes, coaches and support staff.

Deputy Director of the Sports Department of the Latvian Ministry of Education and Science Anda Mičule says that the country’s medal bonuses are intended for Latvians who reach the top three in the adult World Championships.

The Latvian ice hockey association, on the other hand, is waiting for a pot of 106,716 euros after the bronze medal.

Latvia in the bronze match played in Tampere on Sunday, defeated the United States with goals 4–3 and achieved the first hockey World Cup medal in the country’s history.

The players of the Lions, who won the World Cup gold last spring, each received a bonus of 27,000 euros. The compensation would have been 12,000 for silver, 8,000 for bronze and 5,000 for fourth place.

