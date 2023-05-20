Marco Rossi, 21, who also played in the NHL, initiated Austria’s only goal against Finland. Last year, Rossi, one of the biggest hockey stars in his country, organized a hockey camp where Jouko Myrrä was coaching.

20.5. 20:05

Tampere

Austria kept Leijon surprisingly tight on Saturday in light of the numbers at the men’s ice hockey world championships. Only Ahti Oksanen A 3–1 goal a couple of minutes before the final buzzer ensured Finland a full point pot.

An attacker who belongs to the biggest puck promises in his country Marco Rossi fed Austria’s only one as he robbed the puck From Harri Peso in the middle area. The 21-year-old surprised himself that Finland did not run away with more goals. Rossi praised Finland as a really good team after the game.

“We played well because we didn’t think too much about it. It was important that we played our own game, didn’t overthink and had fun. Finland is a really good and strong team, but honestly, I didn’t think the game would be this tight.”

The 176-centimeter attacker played without prejudice and during the match, he twisted, among other things, the 192-centimeter Joel Armian and 203-centimeter Marko Anttilan with.

When asked about Anttila, Ross’s mouth twisted into a smile.

“He’s a big guy and knows how to use his body, so it’s hard to fight him.”

Rossi represents Austria for the first time in the adult World Championships, but it is not the first time in Tampere. Rossi went to train at the Ilves junior camp for a couple of weeks when he was around 10 years old.

“It was fun, even though my English wasn’t very good at the time because I was so young. It was nice to be with them and get to know Finnish hockey better.”

For a long time, Ross doesn’t have very clear memories of the city, but he had one point of view: you had to go to Amarillo for burgers.

“When I was here for the first day now, I went to the same place.”

Last year, the then head coach of Ilves Bunch of Myrrh went to coach at the Ross hockey school in Austria. During his playing career, Myrrä played against the father of a hockey star by Michael Ross with several years in Austria.

Junior Rossi lavishly praises Myrrä as a coach.

“If you know him, you know how good he is and what he is like. He is so mature and knows exactly what he is talking about. He can help even with small things.”

Rossi, who has been playing in North America for the last few seasons, has continued to follow Myrä’s career and has sometimes been in contact with the coach himself.

“It will be interesting to see what happens next, because he is no longer here to coach,” he said and added that Myrrä could be in demand in Switzerland, for example.

In the year Ice hockey player born in 2001, playing center forward. A big one played part of his career in Switzerland. Minnesota The Wild drafted Ross to the NHL in 2020 in the ninth round. Played 116 regular season AHL games in the Iowa Wild with 34+70=104. Played a total of 21 games in the NHL in two seasons in Minnesota with 0+1 results. in the World Cup collected five assists. Represented by Austria previously in the youth national teams. Act as captain in the 2021 Under-20 World Cup. See also Monetary Policy | The European Central Bank may surprise with a big interest rate hike

Austria is playing men’s World Cup hockey in the A series for the second year in a row. Last year, the country was promoted to the highest level because Russia and Belarus were excluded from the Games due to the war in Ukraine.

In Tampere, Austria collected seven points in seven games and kept its place in the A series.

Now, the team has lost all six of its opening series games and has captured only one point from France. The red-and-whites will end their first league campaign on Monday against rising team Hungary, and the bet is likely to be survival at the highest level.

“We know what it takes to win and we have to win to stay in the league. We are ready for that game,” Rossi believed.