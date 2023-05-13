Ice Hockey World Championships | Antero Mertaranta disappeared from the TV broadcast and the people were enraged – now he explains himself what happened

Antero Mertaranta doesn’t give a damn.

Hockey people startled when the primeval lion voice Antero Mertaranta disappeared for minutes from C More’s World Cup broadcast in the middle of the Lions’ match.

The Germany-Finland match started familiarly with Mertaranta’s accompaniment, but only a moment after the game, Mertaranta’s voice disappeared and was replaced by MTV3’s commentary Mika Saukkonen sound.

The people did not like this. As in many years, Mertaranta’s commentary is heard on paid C More, while Saukkonen is on MTV3’s free broadcast. C More viewers did not feel they were getting their money’s worth.

“What the hell? Paid thirty and despite the promises, Mertaranta is not on the phone? Holy shit,” wrote one disappointed viewer on Twitter.

“Where is Mertaranta? I didn’t pay for this,” wondered another.

Message ran to Mertaranta’s pack during the break in the Nokia Arena to find out what it was all about.

“The commentary box just went dark. It went out of power and didn’t start right away,” explained Mertaranta.

“Our guy is pulling full steam here, when the guys say at some point that nothing is going out,” he laughed afterwards.

Some of the viewers even freaked out if something happened to the beloved narrator when his voice disappeared from the broadcast.

“Hahaha! We are in full force. No need to worry!”

Small technical problems clearly didn’t slow down the legend who has seen everything.

“At the 2006 Latvian Games, it happened that we lost the broadcast from the commentary station several times. I ran out to our car to the front seat, where there was a small monitor, and I explained from there. Then I got a notification that it was working again and I ran back to the report room.”

“This was light compared to that”, Mertaranta said leisurely during a set break.