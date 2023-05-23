Ice Hockey World Championships | All that remained of Pekka Kangasalusta’s Jokerit-pesti was a secret agreement: “This has never happened before”

Pekka Kangasalus now works for the German national team and was able to coach at the World Cup in his hometown.

Tampere

When Germany will play its last match of the opening group of the World Cup on Tuesday afternoon, behind the team’s bench is a man who is very familiar with the competition city of Tampere.

Pekka Kangasalu, 45, is a former hockey defenseman and current coach. He has traveled for work all over Finland and in Germany in both the club team and the national team.

The rest of the family has lived the whole time in Kangasa near Tampere.

Kangasalus doesn’t have time to spend a lot of time at home in the middle of a dense race. Still, he considers the experience of home games in his hometown memorable.

“I went for two hours on Mother’s Day and once to do laundry for two hours. That’s free time. The time has been spent in the hall and in the hotel preparing games. It’s a hectic time, but I’ve enjoyed every moment,” Kangasalusta says.

Fabric backing the plans were renewed more than a year ago in February. Russia attacked Ukraine and the Jokerit withdrew from the KHL.

According to Kangasalusta, the game requirements and conditions of the KHL were worth five stars, but in the end it didn’t matter.

“The only real solution is that Jokerit decided to withdraw, no two words about it. It’s a shame that the world situation is what it is.”

The KHL-Jokerie’s background company had, among other things, signed a coaching contract with Kangasalusta already for the 2023–24 season.

In April, it was reported that Kangasalu, Antti Pennanen, Tony Virta and Markus Ketterer received compensation from the new background company, which had to be responsible for the payment obligations of the KHL Jokers.

“This has never happened before, and it hardly ever will again. Everything was certainly new for all parties. That must be why it took so long. Without going into more details, it’s good that things were agreed upon,” Kangasalusta says.

Fabric backing spent time in the Slovakian league in Slovan Bratislava as an assistant coach at the end of last season. There was no contract with the club team for this season at the start of the season.

“The default value was that the Jokers would have been in the league. We had contracts with them. Things largely depended on rumors. It took well into the summer to find out that the Jokers had no continuity in the League. At that point, all the coaching positions had been divided. I was left on the waiting list,” Kangasalusta says.

Eventually, a position opened up in late fall from the Bietigheim Steelers of the German DEL League when the previous coach was fired. The team was relegated, but coaching the team with the smallest budget in the league was memorable.

“It was a bit like being in the army. You may not enjoy it at the time, but you will have good memories afterwards”, Kangasalus compares.

“It was a really tough but instructive experience. A small organization where you had to wrestle a lot with things alone.”

Next in the season Kangasalusta’s employer is from the other end of the DEL league. He moves Toni Söderholm to the coaching group for the big club Red Bull Munich.

Kangasalus considers the level of the series and the ability to pay wages to be good in Germany, which attracts foreign players. There is a downside to that.

“Foreigner quotas are big. There may be 11 foreign contracted players, nine of whom may be on the ice. In my opinion, Germany’s own ice hockey is suffering. From the point of view of the German player and the country’s ice hockey, I would make a change,” Kangasalusta says.

The Kangasalusta contract is for two years. It is still open whether he will still go on the trip alone.

“The two oldest children already live on their own, and the third will probably move soon as well. Maybe then we’ll go with the wife and the dogs.”