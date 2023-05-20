Ice Hockey World Championships | After all, Tre Kronor won’t get top NHL confirmation for the World Cup

After all, William Nylander, who had already arrived in Tampere, will not join Sweden’s World Cup team.

Ice hockey The Swedish forward of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who plays in the NHL William Nylander does not reach the men’s WC tournament. Sweden’s head coach Sam Hallam confirmed the matter on Saturday morning.

“This is the team we’re going to play the World Cup with,” Hallam said.

Nylander, 27, scored 40+47=87 power points in 82 games for Toronto in the regular season. Toronto’s season ended a week ago in the playoffs, and the Swedish forward said he was interested in the World Cup.

Hallam did not elaborate on why Nylander is not coming to the games. Nylander’s situation already raised questions earlier this week, when the forward’s teammate, the defender Timothy Liljegren got to join the strength of Tre Kronor.

“The only thing that can change this decision is injuries. Time is a key factor in this decision. After talking with different parties, we decided today that we will continue the tournament with this team”, commented Hallam.

Tre Kronor has stamped 24 match passes, so it can add one more player to its lineup.

Nylander, who joined the Swedish team last spring in the middle of the games, had time to accumulate 3+2 performances in three matches.