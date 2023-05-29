After the World Cup gold, Canada craves beer.

Tampere

Canada returned to the WC hockey throne on Sunday evening in Tampere. The most successful hockey country in history beat Germany 5–2 in the final and got to celebrate their 28th World Cup gold.

The party on the ice of the Nokia Arena was handled routinely without a bigger carnival, as there were only a handful of Canadian supporters, the players’ close circle.

Canada’s defense quarterback Jacob Middleton was ready to start the championship party impatiently. The 190-centimeter and 99-kilogram brush man of the Minnesota Wild arrived in front of the media with the first World Cup gold in his career, half running.

“Gold medal, baby! It feels good, but not as good as the first beer I open in the locker room,” Middleton tasted.

The games ended with a Canadian celebration.

If Middleton is to be believed, the Canadian players will put a gear on the fabric at the championship party right away.

“I’m going to drink as many beers as possible! I have nothing going on for the next two weeks. It’s going to be pretty,” Middleton announced behind a big smile.

Middleton said he was extremely happy and relieved that the World Cup tournament ended with a single goal.

“We have been traveling for three weeks. This has been great, but also draining. The preparation for the tournament is very different from what European countries do. With us, the players are thrown together right before the start of the tournament.”

“Now the players flew to Budapest for a training camp three weeks ago and that’s when the team’s journey began. It felt great to end it like this,” Middleton mused.

Mustachioed Middleton (left) plans to pop the cap right away.

Canada’s the team at least had enough hunger to pursue the world championship. Although the country had won three championships during the previous seven tournaments, only the captain of the players of this team had previously tasted World Cup gold Tyler Toffoli.

For example, the 34-year-old Colorado defenseman Brad Hunt only now got to represent his country for the first time in any age group.

You could see and hear it after the match.

“No words, hey! Unbelievable. This is something I never thought I would achieve. That I’m standing here with a gold medal around my neck in a Team Canada jersey. Unbelievable,” Hunt gushed.

Hunt, who played just under 300 NHL games in his career, was quite a typical player in the Canadian team. Completely anonymous to the general public, but still a seasoned professional.

“We welded into a really united team. And when we still have the whole country behind us, we can do anything”, Hunt enthused, even though traditionally the World Cup tournament does not enjoy the same amount of respect or attention in hockey’s home country.

“This team was great. I can call everyone my friend now, and it will last forever,” Hunt continued.

Also chosen as the best defender of the Games and winner of the Canadian internal points exchange MacKenzie Weegar glowed the team spirit of the maple leaf team.

“We have a great group together. The guys welded together wonderfully during this tournament. We faced some hard-fought countries in this tournament and they made us tough,” said Weegar.

Before the World Cup final, Canada defeated the Lions in the quarterfinals and Latvia in the semifinals.

“You have to give credit to Latvia. They played well. Likewise, Finland and Germany played well. We just had to stick to our game system. This was more about us than others,” Weegar praised.

The goalkeeper of the sensational team Latvia was chosen as the most valuable player of the World Cup Artūrs Šilovs.