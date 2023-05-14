Ice Hockey World Championships | A massive concern was revealed about the Lions – a jackpot from the NHL can save Jukka Jalonen

The lions’ crisis has been cancelled, but threatening images are still visible.

Lions took an important 4–3 victory over Germany on Saturday after a humiliating opening defeat.

Relief and calmness were palpable from the Lions’ team at Sunday’s media conference. Journalists will follow the WC tournament on site Ville Touru and Teemu Suvinen discussed it in the video above.

“Crisis cancelled”, Touru declared right at the beginning.

“There was a very calm and peaceful lion team. The atmosphere would probably have been completely different if Finland had lost to Germany yesterday,” Suvinen answered.

Of the positive despite the signs, budding concerns have also emerged from Leijon.

Such is the situation of center forwards, for example. Top center Antti Suomela was sidelined for the Germany match as a precaution. He was supposed to participate in the Lions’ media conference on Sunday, but was not there.

“What is Suomela’s condition”, asks Suvinen.

Suomela as the center forward of the second chain Joel Armian and Kaapo Kako along with your luck against Germany Jere Sallinen.

“Sallinen delivered, but if you think beyond the tournament, I don’t see it as a sustainable solution,” says Suvinen.

“Finland has something of a center shortage. The pier section is the strongest of all. The defense lacks a puck defender,” Touru adds.

For Jukka Jalose could hit a real jackpot if the Dallas Stars happen to be eliminated from the NHL playoffs. The Seattle Kraken stretched the series to the seventh game on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Leijon has one more race pass to stamp, so Roope Hintz or Miro Heiskanen joining the team is still possible. The management of the Lions may have to choose between two real top players.

“I would see the need for a center greater. If Hintz was available, it would even be worth inviting him along. Of course, we don’t know if there are injuries in the background,” says Suvinen.