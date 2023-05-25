Ice Hockey World Championships | A historic situation at the World Cup – a dream quarter-final for Leijon

On Sunday, Germany or the United States will play in a historic World Cup final in Tampere.

Ice hockey The United States, the number one country in the group stage of the World Cup, continued its strong performance also in the quarter round against the Czech Republic.

The United States beat the Czech Republic 3–0 in Tampere’s Nokia Arena and claimed their place in the semi-finals.

A surprise was seen in the match played in Riga, when Switzerland, the number one country in group B, collapsed once again right before the start of the playoffs. Germany beat Switzerland 3–1.

At the same time, the first semi-final pair was already secured, as the United States and Germany were the extreme ends of the preliminary group ranking of the quarter-final teams. Thus, the teams will meet each other on Saturday in Tampere.

At the same time, it is clear that the second semi-final pair will be formed by the winners of Thursday’s evening matches.

The matches of the evening are Canada-Finland and Sweden-Latvia. Both start at 20:20.

A possible semi-final pair would therefore be the hegemony battle between Finland and Sweden.

Semi-final pair The United States-Germany, on the other hand, means that a historic World Cup final will be witnessed in Tampere on Sunday.

Neither of these countries have ever played in the final match of a World Cup tournament in the current format, let alone the modern era.

The United States has played one World Cup final in its history, in 1934, when the World Cup tournament featured an exceptional final match at that time. Germany has never been in the World Cup final.

Germany sent the group winner Switzerland out of the Games.

Germany has never won World Cup gold. The United States has two world championships, from 1933 and 1960. However, the latter was the Squaw Valley Olympic tournament, which also had a World Cup status.

The brightest medal in German history is the 1953 World Cup silver, which West Germany achieved. However, at that time only four countries participated in the Games, one of which left the Games unfinished.

Completely a place in the finals of the prestigious tournament would not be a new thing for Germany, as in 2018 it sensationally reached the Olympic finals in Pyeongchang, where it suffered a loss to Russia.

The last time Germany reached the World Cup semi-finals after a gap of years was in 2021, when it finally finished fourth.

The World Cup semi-finals will be played on Saturday in Tampere at 14:20 and 18:20. If Finland reaches the semi-finals, it will play earlier in them.

