Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Ice Hockey World Championships | A great opening set from Leijon, only the goals were missing – HS follows the Sweden match, the situation is 0–0

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice Hockey World Championships | A great opening set from Leijon, only the goals were missing – HS follows the Sweden match, the situation is 0–0

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

The Lions have never beaten Sweden on home ice in the World Cup.

Finland is looking for a continuation of the victory over Germany, when Sweden faces Sweden in the third preliminary round match of the World Cup. HS follows the match moment by moment in this article.

The Lions have never beaten Sweden on home ice in the World Cup, so now would be the place to make history. Sweden has started the tournament with two wins, Finland’s statistics are tarnished by a 1-4 loss to the United States in the opening match.

