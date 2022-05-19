Ice Hockey World Championships | A fire in the Helsinki Ice Rink, the hall was emptied from the public

The rescue department quickly extinguished the fire and did not cause any injuries.

Hockey A small fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the second Arena of the World Championships in Helsinki Ice Rink.

The fire was detected before four o’clock.

The rescue department quickly extinguished the fire and did not cause any injuries. There were several rescue units on the site, and the hall was emptied from the public.

“Construction fire at the ice rink. Appetizer extinguished. Minor damage. No injuries. The match of the evening can move forward, ”the Helsinki Rescue Department announced.