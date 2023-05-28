Ice Hockey World Championships | A decision on whether to continue the closure of Russia will be made next March

Russia and Belarus have already been closed for the 2023–24 season, the next closure applies to the season during which the Olympic qualifiers are played.

Russian and Belarus’ participation in international competitions in the 2024–25 hockey season will be decided in March next year. President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Luc Tardif said at a press conference in Tampere that the matter will be discussed at the IIHF board meeting to be held at that time.

“The Olympic qualifiers will also be played in the 2024–25 season. We hope for a better situation as soon as possible. It is important that when we start next year’s World Championships in March, April and May, we know what will happen in terms of promotion and relegation,” said Tardif.

Of the two closed Olympic qualifiers, only Belarus has to participate. If Russia is allowed to compete in the 2025–26 Olympic season, it will qualify for the Games based on its ranking.

Last March, the IIHF decided that Russia and Belarus will not be able to participate in international competitions in the 2023-24 season. The countries were closed last spring after Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.