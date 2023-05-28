Sunday, May 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice Hockey World Championships | A decision on whether to continue the closure of Russia will be made next March

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice Hockey World Championships | A decision on whether to continue the closure of Russia will be made next March

Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Russia and Belarus have already been closed for the 2023–24 season, the next closure applies to the season during which the Olympic qualifiers are played.

Tampere

Russian and Belarus’ participation in international competitions in the 2024–25 hockey season will be decided in March next year. President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Luc Tardif said at a press conference in Tampere that the matter will be discussed at the IIHF board meeting to be held at that time.

“The Olympic qualifiers will also be played in the 2024–25 season. We hope for a better situation as soon as possible. It is important that when we start next year’s World Championships in March, April and May, we know what will happen in terms of promotion and relegation,” said Tardif.

Of the two closed Olympic qualifiers, only Belarus has to participate. If Russia is allowed to compete in the 2025–26 Olympic season, it will qualify for the Games based on its ranking.

See also  Battles of Sudan | USA: The parties agree on guidelines for humanitarian aid

Last March, the IIHF decided that Russia and Belarus will not be able to participate in international competitions in the 2023-24 season. The countries were closed last spring after Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.

#Ice #Hockey #World #Championships #decision #continue #closure #Russia #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Aliyev announced the absence of taboos in rapprochement with the EAEU

Aliyev announced the absence of taboos in rapprochement with the EAEU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result