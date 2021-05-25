Ice Hockey World Championship | The Lions knocked out the lineup, the quadruple changed to number one and Anton Lundell returns to center-forward

Three new players will be added when Finland face Norway.

Riga

Finland will meet in the third match of the Norwegian Ice Hockey World Championship and the head coach Jukka Jalonen with his coaching team led the fields to a new faith.

The most significant change is that known as the quadrilateral Hannes Björnisen threesome on its sides Marko Anttila and Saku Mäenalanen now rises to the so-called number one chain. That’s what it’s been playfully in the first two matches in Riga.

In a way, the change is in cosmetics, but it is about appreciation for the chain.

The biggest the change is when Anton Lundell moves to his own position as a central striker. He gets on the sidelines Arttu Ruotsalainen and Niko Ojamäki. The match is Ojamäe’s first in this World Cup opening.

Lundell felt like a stranger as a winger, but similarly, the Swede didn’t get his game to go in the middle of the No. 1 chain at the time. The coaching management seeks functionality for both players.

Central striker Mikael Ruohimaan and Jere Sallinen comes to the chain Valtteri Puustinen as a new player.

Experienced Petri Kontiolan the trio remains unchanged.

Kim Nousiainen take its place in defense when Petteri Lindbohm gets into the stands. In addition to this change, the package pairs also get a little rotation.

Jussi Olkinuora played in the opening match with a goal and take his place against Norway.

Finland and Norway will meet on Tuesday at 20.15. MTV3 and C more will show the match live.