The Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia will be held without spectators, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on the air of TV3.

According to him, it will be an epidemiologically safe championship without spectators, which “will be held in a ‘bubble’ in which players and other people will be completely separated from the rest of society.”

On February 2, the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation announced its decision to hold all the games of the tournament in Latvia. It was originally planned that the World Cup matches will take place in Minsk and Riga, but on January 18, the council decided to deprive the capital of Belarus of the right to host part of the tournament.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called this decision politicized and declared the inadmissibility of the use of sanctions in sports.

The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation Rene Fasel expressed regret that “the application for joint holding of Minsk and Riga had to be canceled”. He noted that “the IIHF Council believes that the World Cup should not be used for political propaganda by any party, but he acknowledged that holding this event in Minsk would be inappropriate when there are more serious problems that need to be addressed.”

The World Championship will start on May 21 and run until June 6, 2021. Latvia is hosting the tournament for the second time. The first time the championship took place in Riga was in 2006.

Earlier it was reported that the national ice hockey team of Belarus does not intend to refuse to participate in the 2021 World Championship, which will be held in Riga.