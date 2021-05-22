Ice Hockey World Championship | Jussi Olkinuora starts with the goal of the Lions, these five against the USA

Coach Mikko Manner emphasized the pentathlon and controlled risks.

Riga

Keeper Jussi Olkinuora will start between the poles as the Lions face the World Cup in Riga at their opening in the United States on Saturday afternoon.

Olkinuora belonged to the team that won the World Championship gold in the Lions two years ago, but then remained the number one guard Kevin Lankisen behind. In the end, Olkinuora played only one match in the Slovak Games.

The Lions goalkeeper game has been considered a great mystery over the years, but in the end, the No. 1 goalkeeper has been the player of the opening match if the fights go well in the first game.

Finland and the United States are leaving a slightly different setup for today’s match. The Lions have three matches behind them in the Czech EHT tournament, but for the US, the game is the first for the current team.

Part of the lion coaching team Mikko Manner opened up a bit of the team’s game idea before facing the US.

Continental speeches emphasized the game of pentathlon and the identification of situations on ice.

“When there’s a place to hair and hit hard against opponents, then you get hit. Whenever a seam comes after deprivation, it is struck quickly. The goal is to play a simple puddle toward your opponent’s goal. Patience is both at the bottom all the time, ”Manner said long distance to Riga.

Prague after the tournament, the Lions have had time to practice Four. They just emphasized playing the quintet and honing the superiority.

The mainland also needs a lot of shots, less risk passes across the field.

“Trying to be careful with the puck yourself so that no backlashes are given, allowing their speed to come out.”

“The USA is a very fast team and that means they are attacking the exploits in their area really frantically towards the goal.”

The mainland considers the USA to be a familiar opponent, even though the players are not the most prominent possible.

“There’s always coming up against the same style of hockey. Certain things that need to be ready, them Yucca [Jalonen] emphasizes at the match meeting. ”

Latvia gave a tasty warning to the Big World of the Puck when it knocked down Canada 2-0 late Friday. The countries play in the same starting block as Finland.

“A good reminder, as we have seen in the last five years, that anyone can beat anyone.”

Manner emphasized that Latvia had defended well and the success of the goalkeeper game came on top.

“Latvia got off to a great start to the race and it is certainly great, at least from my own point of view, that the tournament host took such a victory. It raises the competition even if the audience can’t get to the scene. ”

Lions top five against the US at the opening of the World Cup:

Finish: 45 Jussi Olkinuora, reserve: 29 Harri Säteri.

Field one: 38 Teemu Turunen – 22 Arttu Ruotsalainen – 25 Jere Karjalainen; 55 Atte Ohtamaa – 7 Oliwer Kaski.

Second field: 21 Jere Innala – 27 Petri Kontiola – 81 Iiro Pakarinen; 3 Olli Määttä – 2 Ville Pokka.

Triad: 76 Jere Sallinen – 13 Mikael Ruohomaa – 15 Anton Lundell; 6 Tony Sund – 40 Petteri Lindbohm.

Square field: 80 Saku Mäenalanen – 24 Hannes Björninen – 12 Marko Anttila; 52 Mikael Seppälä – 50 Miika Koivisto.

Finland and the U.S. will meet in World Cup hockey on Saturday at 4.15pm. MTV3 and C more will watch the match live.