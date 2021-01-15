A white Spitz was more interesting than the interview with Lukashenko. Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 51.

On Sunday evening, an interview with Alexander Lukashenko and his son Kolja ran on Russian television. The son called his father an “insufferable patient” because the father refused to take drugs against Covid-19. And the president said that Putin was his only friend, about the planned constitutional reform and that it would be a shame for Belarus if the ice hockey world championship in Minsk were canceled.

But for some reason the dog “Umka” that was lifted onto the dining table during the interview was the most talked about aspect of this TV report. A dog on the table. What shoud that? I asked my subscribers on Facebook that too.

“What do you all have with the dog?” Commented a journalist under my post. “That is really the smallest problem in our country.”

A much more burning question is still that of the staging of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Belarus. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) decides on the venue for the championship at its meeting at the end of January. Recently René Fasel (IIHF President; Note d. editorial staff) to a meeting with Lukashenko in Minsk. On the website iihf.com (official website of the Federation) an interview with Fasel appeared.

“In view of the current problems in the country, what do you think – did this visit leave a negative impression?” (Asks the journalist from iihf.com)

“Yes it did. And we regret the negative reactions caused by the photo and video of this meeting (on the photo Lukashenko and Fasel are hugging each other in a friendly way).

We drove to Belarus with specific demands that the state must meet so that the World Cup can take place there. Among other things, the promise to find peaceful solutions to the socio-political situation in the country and to enable all Belarusian athletes to practice their sports again and to compete in competitions. Most importantly, the Belarusian government agreed to an open and constructive dialogue with the opposition in order to take the ice hockey world championship out of political focus in 2021 and to use sport as a means of unifying the people. “

Svetlana Tichanovskaya wrote in her Telegram channel: “If the ice hockey world championship in Minsk is not canceled, many teams will boycott it.”

“As long as there are 160 political prisoners and thousands in prison in Belarus, there can be no question of such a sporting event. The partners fully understand this, ”wrote Tichanovskaya.

According to Tichanowskaja, the following people have already agreed to support the cancellation or boycott: the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, the director of the Danish ice hockey association Ulrik Larsen, the vice-president of the international ice hockey federation, the Finn Kalervo Kummola, a member of the German Bundestag, US -american congressmen and others. The ice hockey world championship will take place from May 21st to June 6th, originally planned in Belarus and Latvia.

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey