Ice Hockey World Championship | Anton Lundell, 19, joining a small group of Finnish hockey players in a USA match with enough starlight

Riga

The attacker’s promise Anton Lundellille, 19, Saturday’s match against the United States is not only his first adult World Cup level, but also a significant step in his career.

A teenager Kaapo Kakon six goals in the World Cup in Slovakia could leave a picture of young players playing in these hotspots. The idea slips a little crooked when you look at the Finnish disc for the last 30 years.

Finnish players under the age of 20 were rarities in the World Championships for adults before Alexander Barkovin, Patrik Laine and Sebastian Ahon era.

Barkov rose to the top lion center strikers at the 2015 World Championships in Ostrava and Prague.

The power of Laine at the 2016 St. Petersburg and Moscow Games will be kept in mind, as will Sebastian Aho’s computer-like inputs in Paris and Cologne in 2017.

Laine scored a huge score in the Russian Games: seven goals and five assists. And he wasn’t when he had just turned 18 years old.

Aho played in the same tournament at the age of 18, even though he is a year older than Laine. Ahok (3 + 4) pulled well, but the following year the safe door opened: two goals and nine entry points at the age of 19.

Jarkko Varvio (left) and Jere Lehtinen celebrated the World Hockey Championship silver in 1992. 18-year-old Lehtinen was a surprise choice for the team, as he played in Kiekko-Espoo, which now belongs to Mestik.

Lundell is only the 16th player in 30 years in Leijon, which represents Finland under 20 years of age.

The list is surprisingly short, but bulges with star glory and NHL matches. It has, among other things Jere Lehtinen, Saku Koivu, Olli Jokinen, Mikael Granlund and Mikko Rantanen.

“It’s a pretty wild and tough list of names. It has some of the world’s top players. The great honor represents the country and especially at such a young age, ”says Lundell.

“I have always dreamed that one day I would be able to play in the World Cup, when I always watched the Games when I was young and the best in Finland were involved.”

Between 1990 and 2010, only five young series players could join the Lions in the spring.

Head coach Pentti Matikainen surprised the following of the puck when he promoted Jere Lehtinen to the World Cup team that traveled to Prague at the age of 18. Not only was Lehtinen young, he represented Kiekko-Espoo, one of the current Mestis.

Saku Koivu played at the age of 18 as Matikainen’s surprise choice at the 1993 German Games.

In addition to Birch, Olli Jokinen and Sebastian Aho are the only ones to have played two World Championships before turning 20.

Defender of Dallas Miro Heiskanen and Nashville striker Eeli Tolvanen made a different history when they played in both the Olympics and the World Cup in 2018, so to speak, as teenagers. Tolvanen was 19 and Heiskanen 18 at the time of the World Cup.

Lundell says he had no idea what kind of club he would get into.

“The goal was just to get into the race and play as well as possible and show what I can do.”

Mikael Granlund celebrated World Cup hockey gold at the age of 19 in Bratislava. At the time, getting such a young player on the team was big news.

Bring it being in tight company under pressure?

“Not that, but of course I am aware of it. It’s a great honor to be involved, and I’m just trying to do my best and help the team. ”

The number of young players representing the lions is small but fortunately domestic hockey has risen in recent years.

The biggest reason for the rise is the success of the 18- and 20-year-old World Championships.

Before the defender Sami Vatasen playing in the German Games at the age of 18 in 2010 had time to go for as many as 11 years in a row without any young hockey players in the Lions.

Finnish junior hockey work rumbled in his spirit markets. It just felt like news from the kingdom when Mikael Granlund got a place on the 2011 World Cup.

And that’s only the news that came when Granlund got off to a good start – the air clay paint, the magic passes and finally the World Cup gold for the Lions.

After Granlund’s breakthrough, domestic puck production made further rounds until Alexander Barkov made it to the Czech World Championships in 2015. Before that, he had time to take his place in the winter before the Scottish Olympics, but a knee injury ended the Olympic tournament ahead of time.

From Since 2015, every World Cup tournament has been played by at least one under the age of 20, and now it’s Lundell’s turn.

Lundell heard about his selection for the race team in Prague after the Czech EHT tournament. Head coach Jukka Jalonen listed players in the locker room at the end of the last match.

Central striker Petri Kontiola, 36, is a lion veteran in Riga. He remembers well his first World Cup tournament in 2007. “The Rogue” was then 22 years old.

The opening match was against Kazakhstan – a bit tense.

Now Kontiola has a short and simple guide for Lundell:

“Ekana is that she enjoys and has fun. It is a special event and you never know if you will be able to do it again. ”

With more than ten years of national team experience, Kontiola knows.