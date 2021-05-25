Ice Hockey World Championship | An international conflict has erupted over the flag of Belarus at the World Ice Hockey Championships

Kalervo Kummola, the vice-president of the IIHF, personally condemns the imprisonment of a Belarusian opposition activist, but does not find the Latvian flag protest very meaningful.

Belarus an international conflict has erupted over the flag at the World Hockey Championships in Latvia.

Mayor of Riga Mārtiņš Staķis and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics changed the red-green flag of Belarus fluttered in the race area on Monday to become a symbol of the Belarusian opposition old red and white flagof.

It is an old national flag that has risen to the autocratic rule of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko as a symbol and emblem of the opposing opposition.

Staķis reported on Twitter that the city does not see a flag depicting “the state’s terrorist administration”.

International the Hockey Federation (IIHF) knocked out Staķis and Rinkevic in a statement released Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Belarusian players have nothing to do with the country’s administration. They are guests in Latvia and they should not see such a thing.

At the same time, the IIHF accused Staķis and Rinkevic of using the flag for a political message.

The statement emphasizes that the International Puck Federation is a non-political organization. If tickets are not exchanged back, the mayor may at the same time remove the IIHF tickets.

The union has also approached Staķis directly.

The request has been signed by the President of the IIHF René Fasel, which is on warm terms with Lukashenko.

Mayor Staķis posted Fasel’s request on Twitter with cover words.

“We have to choose our side – the people who want freedom or the dictator. We will continue with the removal of IIHF tickets. ”

Ticket dispute underlying the strained relations between Latvia and Belarus.

On Sunday, Belarusian authorities forced Ryanair on a flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk.

There was a journalist and an opposition activist on board Roman Protasevich, who was arrested.

After the arrest, Belarus removed the Latvian ambassador from the country, after which it was the turn of the Belarusian diplomat to leave Latvia.

Originally, Belarus and Latvia were supposed to co-host the ongoing World Cup.

The political situation in Belarus, accompanied by rogue presidential elections and human rights violations, prompted several parties to demand the postponement of the Games.

In January, the IIHF decided that the Games would be held in Latvia. In the IIHF, the Minsk Games were opposed in particular by the vice-president of the union Kalervo Kummola.

The postponement of the World Cup became a precedent in the world of sport for the consideration of human rights in sport.

When joint races were still planned, Latvia and Belarus were well apart. Kummola recalls how the chairman of the Latvian Hockey Association and the former prime minister described the countries in his speech of thanks.

“He said countries are without borders. I told him that pretty miraculous interpretation. There is a border between the two countries between the Eastern Bloc and the EU. They are not countries without borders now. “

Since then, the intervals have cooled and Kummola is not very surprised that such a conflict was seen during the Games.

“Well it wasn’t quite a big surprise, the relations between Latvia and Belarus are bad. Elections are coming up in Latvia, part of the conflict may be an election campaign. ”

RH Fasel, President of the IIHF, received warm treatment in January as a guest of the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Kummola has also discussed the flag dispute with Fasel. Kummola would not have left to intervene, but states that “we are known to have a slightly different view with Fasel”.

“If the conflict between the countries escalates, then anything can happen, but the International Hockey Federation is in a foreign country. We shouldn’t be terribly involved in that side or the other. ”

Hockey The World Cup has ended up on the political stage even before the start of the World Cup. The hijacking of the opposition activist’s machine, on the other hand, led to ongoing conflicts.

Personally, Kummola condemns the imprisonment of a Belarusian opposition activist as outrageous, but does not find the Latvian flag protest very meaningful.

“It feels like a bit of a childish trick. There should be more robust weapons when it comes to action. ”

All in all, Kummola considers the conflict and the events that led to it to be very unpleasant incidents. The voice of Kummola, who travels to the Games from the end of the week, changes when we talk about the Games themselves.

“Yes, the races have been great, there are no such exciting races and there have never been so many surprises.”

Lions the coaching staff does not want to take a position on the case of Belarus. Part of lion coaching Mikko Manner says he was in the news darkness and focused on hockey.

“It is believed that the people who make decisions about bigger things make wise decisions,” Manner says.

Kalervo Kummola, Vice President of the International Hockey Federation.

