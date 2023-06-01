Friday, June 2, 2023
Ice hockey | World champion Jesse Joensuu harshly criticizes the closed League and "persons who have hijacked the sport"

June 1, 2023
“That’s Mesti’s level and well-being sucks,” the experienced puck player wrote.

Ice hockey who celebrated the world championship in the spring of 2011 Jesse Joensuu took a strong stance on Thursday evening in favor of an open League.

Joensuu commented on his Twitter account A recent announcement by the Finnish Ice Hockey Association, or Players’ Association, according to which 98 percent of Liiga and Mestis players are in favor of open leagues. He feels that the wrong people have hijacked the sport and series.

“The sport itself, the competition, the players and the paying public demand that the League be open! That would be a problem for some bosses, it will stick”, Joensuu wrote.

“That’s Mesti’s level and well-being sucks when great visionaries take the League forward! It’s gone well”, experienced puck player continued.

According to 35-year-old Joensuu, Finland can accommodate two professional leagues, with 12 teams playing in both.

“The competition brings an audience and great emotions”, he reminded.

See also  United States Police arrested a man suspected of shooting homeless people in the United States

In the league Joensuu, who made his debut at the age of 15, played last season in Pori Äss, with whom he has a contract for next season as well.

Joensuu has also played in North American rinks in the NHL and AHL and in Europe in the Swedish and Swiss major leagues. Joensuu played in the KHL for the Jokers.


