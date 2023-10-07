Ice hockey | Winnipeg’s Finnish defender Ville Heinola sidelined for 8-12 weeks

Heinola broke his ankle in a training match.

Ice hockey Finnish defenseman of the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL Ville Heinola is out of action for 8–12 weeks, club told on its pages. Heinola broke his ankle the night before Friday in a pre-season match against Ottawa played Finnish time.

“I’m not a doctor, but it’s a fracture, so it will take at least eight weeks,” Winnipeg’s head coach Rick Bowness told.

Heinola flies to Finland for the beginning of her recovery period.

“It doesn’t make sense to plant him here for that long, so for the first couple of weeks it’s better for him to be with his family. And when it’s time to train again, we’ll bring him back here. But right now, go to your family,” Bowness instructed.

Heinola misses the setback, because he had practically already secured a place in the Jets’ crew for the season starting next week with his good performances in the training season. Heinola, 22, booked by the Jets in the opening round of the 2019 NHL draft, has played a minor role in the club during four seasons, playing only 35 games in the NHL.