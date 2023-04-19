Thursday, April 20, 2023
Ice hockey | Will the Pelicans’ surprises continue in the League final series? – HS follows

April 19, 2023
Ice hockey | Will the Pelicans’ surprises continue in the League final series? – HS follows

HS follows the first Liiga final, which started at 18:30.

Ice hockey The league’s final series started on Wednesday night in Tampere, when Tappara hosted Lahti Pelicans.

The match started Pentti Hietanen after the Maamme song performed a little after half past seven.

Pelicans advanced to the final after defeating Tampere Ilves. Tappara defeated Helsinki IFK in their own semi-final series.

HS follows the match moment by moment. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of this story.

