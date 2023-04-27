Ice hockey | Will Tappara win the Finnish championship? HS follows the fifth final

Tappara can decide the championship at home by beating the Pelicans for the fourth time.
To Tampere Tappara has a chance to decide the Finnish hockey championship when it meets the Lahti Pelicans today in Tampere. HS follows the fifth final starting at 18:30 in this article.
Pelicans have taken their only victory in the final series in Tampere, when they defeated Tappara in the third final match with goals 4–1. Now a new surprise is required, or Tampere’s party will start.
