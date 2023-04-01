Ice hockey | Will HIFK beat Tappara in the second meeting?

Helsinki IFK and Tappara play for the second time in a row at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

HS follows in this article, the progress of the second semi-final matches of the hockey league moment by moment. Live tracking is located at the bottom of the article.

In Friday’s first matches, Ilves defeated Pelicans 3–2 with a goal in the first overtime.

Tappara, on the other hand, beat HIFK by the same score, but the winning goal came in the second overtime.