Ice hockey | “We can attack them” – Young Lions ready to face Canada

Nuoret Leijonat overcame Slovakia with a strong performance on Sunday in Edmonton. The thoughts of the team and the head coach quickly turned to Monday’s Canada match.

“A lot good”, said the head coach Antti Pennanen about his team’s game after the match against Slovakia.

One of the noticeable improvements of the game this time was the efficient beginnings of the sets. Kasper Simontaival scored 1-0 right away in the first change of the first period, captain Roni Hirvonen stolen the puck in the offensive end from the Slovakian captain From Rayen Petrovicky.

Hirvonen gave Finland a 3–1 lead after only 24 seconds had been played in the second period.

“We wanted to start well, because we started badly against the Czech Republic,” said Pennanen. “

“The same conditions and the same schedule for the game, so we wanted to get off to a strong start, and we succeeded in that. The players will definitely feel that some things can still be improved at the beginning.”

“I think it was a tougher game than against Latvia, even though the result was a bit bigger,” said the defender, who is playing in his first youth World Cup Joni Jurmo For Helsingin Sanomat.

“We came into this game much better. We went over things in the days in between, and decided to put the boats in order. We started with a tough attitude, we didn’t give the opponent any easy goals. Overall a good game in my opinion.”

Jurmo, booked by the Vancouver Canucks, has been able to play with his strengths, such as his powerful skating game and his puck uplifts.

“We played well today”, summed up Pennanen.

“Of course, I always want and demand more and more, nothing is enough. But we defended well. We gave three five-on-five spots to the opponents. A few loose spots, sure, but overall we played an excellent hockey game.”

Thirteen players got their names in the match report as scorers. Simon Taival, Kasper Puutioand Aatu Räty scored three points each. Awarded as the best Finnish player of the match, booked by the Edmonton Oilers Joel Määtäand Simontaival both scored two complete hits.

“We were efficient, and we were able to create different types of goal chances, which speaks of a versatile attack,” said Pennanen.

After Joel Määtä scored Finland’s second goal, Slovakia didn’t even get a shot at Finland’s goal for about three minutes.

Turku Palloseura defender Ruben Rafkin sent the second batch at the end Oliver Kapanen solo drive with a long pass from the starting point of the defensive zone. Kapanen made it 6-2 with a quick shot past the goalkeeper into the front corner Simon Latkoczyn.

“I think it was a good game,” said Rafkin to Helsingin Sanomat.

“We got off to a better start. This was the easiest game, we got outmatched a lot. Even though a couple of fielders have to sit out in those situations, the pack still held together well. An important victory.”

Very and from a wide sector, the successful match against Slovakia served as a perfect warm-up for Monday’s Canada match. The Finnish team’s thoughts quickly shifted to a significantly tougher opponent.

“It arouses enthusiasm and great thoughts,” said Antti Pennanen about the match against the host team. “

“I’ve seen them play for a while, but now it’s time to get to know their game, go through this game a bit, and start preparing for tomorrow.”

“It is certain that tomorrow there will be a very tough hockey match. Both teams are in a good mood, and it will definitely be a great game.”

Ruben Rafkin also expected a tough game.

“Canada always brings out its own emotions. Now every victory starts to mean even more. It’s nice to start playing those matches.”

“Everyone always wants to improve the game, but at the end of the day, only winning matters.”

“I’ve never been able to play against Canada, so I’m excitedly waiting for Monday,” said Joni Jurmo.

“This is going to be the hardest game so far. Everyone has to fully charge into it. We have to have a good game plan against a team that skates so well.”

Nearly empty stands have been a sad sight in Edmonton’s cool NHL hall Rogers Place, but better things are expected for the Finland-Canada match.

“I don’t know how many people are coming. The public is also waiting for that game,” said Pennanen. “

“We have thought in advance that we have to be able to play well as a whole, but somehow I have the feeling that we will be able to attack them.”

“Maybe they get out of their comfort zone. Wait and see. It’s easier said than done. Let’s find ways to do that.”

KalPan Juha Jatkola started his first match at the World Cup in the Slovakia game, and made 13 saves. Antti Pennanen did not announce the name of the starting goalkeeper against Canada on Sunday.

“Interesting topic, and I definitely understand the question. I still don’t know the answer to that myself. We have a vision for it. Let’s get back to it in the evening.”

