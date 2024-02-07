Ice hockey | Violent accusations from oligarch Roman Rotenberg after the match – “It's not right”

Rotenberg's emotions boiled over in front of the media.

An oligarch and the KHL team with the head coach of St. Petersburg SKA With Roman Rotenberg the cup went upside down in the match played on Tuesday, according to the Russian media Sport-Express. SKA lost to Avangard Omski with a score of 5–9.

Omsk in the second round of the match Nikita Kholodilin your tackle Sergei Tolchinsky ugly from back to side. Tolchinsky was left lying on the ice, and SKA Alex Galchenyuk challenged Khoodilin to a fight for revenge. The budding fight ended quickly after Galchenyuk fell to the surface of the ice after the blow.

The referees did not react to Kholodilin's tackle, only giving him a two-minute penalty for fighting with Galchenyuk.

Galchenyuk made headlines in the summer when he was fired from the NHL club Arizona Coyotes after driving a car into a pole and then threatening to kill the police and his ties to Russia. The American-Russian player moved to SKA in August.

The tackle and the subsequent situation can be seen in the video below starting at 1.59.

Tackle then asked the judge to come to the substitution box and seemed to give him a strong feedback. After the match, he opened his verbal casket to the media.

“When the opponent went to kill Tolchinsky, I think it was an order [Omskin päävalmentajalta] From Mikhail Kravets. He did the same things at SKA. It's not right. Why kill players on ice? We have to play hockey,” Rotenberg uploaded.

Kravets worked in SKA's coaching during the 2012–14 seasons. According to Rotenberg, who was the vice president of the club at the time, Kravets gave “the same instructions” then and when coaching Sochi in 2014-17.

According to Rotenberg, Omsk has “tried to kill” an opponent's player on their home field before.

“We have to find out why this is happening because we need players. If these guys don't play for us, then who will? All this is sorted out by professionals. We believe in them,” says Rotenberg.

He told the press conference that there is no information about Tolchinsky's condition.