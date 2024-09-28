Ice hockey | Violence flared up in HIFK’s match – discipline had to work

Hockey|Saturday’s round of the SM league produced work for the disciplinarians.

Saturday night fist fight in the match between HIFK and Pelicans knew work for the disciplinary delegation of the SM League.

The league announced that the Pelicans by Michael Vukojevic Tackle HIFK To Joonas Rask and the ensuing clash between Vukojevic and HIFK Einari Luhangan sometimes ended up in disciplinary proceedings.

Vukojevic was sentenced to a five-minute suspension and a match penalty for both fighting and tackling. Luhanka received a 2+5 minute suspension and a game penalty.

Saturday from the round, a situation where Jukurie’s Yankee reinforcement also ended up in the disciplinary process Max Ellis tackled KooKoo Kalle from Lopo on.

Ellis received a five-minute suspension and game penalty for the situation. Loponen’s game ended with an injury.