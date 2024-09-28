Saturday, September 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Violence flared up in HIFK’s match – discipline had to work

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Violence flared up in HIFK’s match – discipline had to work
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Saturday’s round of the SM league produced work for the disciplinarians.

Saturday night fist fight in the match between HIFK and Pelicans knew work for the disciplinary delegation of the SM League.

The league announced that the Pelicans by Michael Vukojevic Tackle HIFK To Joonas Rask and the ensuing clash between Vukojevic and HIFK Einari Luhangan sometimes ended up in disciplinary proceedings.

Vukojevic was sentenced to a five-minute suspension and a match penalty for both fighting and tackling. Luhanka received a 2+5 minute suspension and a game penalty.

Saturday from the round, a situation where Jukurie’s Yankee reinforcement also ended up in the disciplinary process Max Ellis tackled KooKoo Kalle from Lopo on.

Ellis received a five-minute suspension and game penalty for the situation. Loponen’s game ended with an injury.

#Ice #hockey #Violence #flared #HIFKs #match #discipline #work

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Biden: “Nasrallah’s death is a measure of justice for his victims” | The Basque Journal

Biden: "Nasrallah's death is a measure of justice for his victims" | The Basque Journal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]