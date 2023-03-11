Ice hockey | Ville Peltonen was nervous about filming his own player: “A nasty thing”

HIFK striker Micke-Max Åsten was tackled, and the situation was judged to be aimed at the head, although it did not happen.

of HIFK head coach Ville Peltonen very rarely speaks in capital letters, and he didn’t raise his voice on Friday either, even though he was talking about something serious.

TPS Topias Haapanen your tackle Micke-Max Åstenia in the middle area. From Åsten’s gestures, it could be concluded that Taklaus hit his head – and badly.

Haapanen got two minutes for a tackle on the head, but on the wrong grounds.

The tackle hit him in the chest, and Åsten’s breath was at most passed out. After all, Jäähy was right when Haapanen came into the situation with his elbow up.

Peltonen condemned Åsten’s trick first at a public Liiga media event and then in front of a small circle of journalists.

“It didn’t hit the head. I think he was acting and we don’t accept that. Åsten can handle this criticism, and he will learn from this,” said Peltonen.

Field added that the head can always snap and swing from a tackle. Peltonen does not mean that Åsten acted.

“Filming is not part of our business in any way,” Peltonen said.

Åsten is known as one of IFK’s tough faces. He tackles a lot and gladly. The public loves Åsten and wants him to make a tackle in every situation, if at all possible.

Peltonen did not want to answer that, whether he gave direct feedback to Åsten immediately after the second set or only after the match ended.

“Let’s leave all our other things inside the booth. I opened this thing as much as I wanted to open. I think you understand what I meant. And how important it is [ettei filmata] is for us.”

Åsten takes quite a lot of ice creams and sometimes even gets them too sensitively. Now the whistle didn’t blow for Åsten, even though filming could be suspended according to the rules.

“We learned a lot today. I don’t believe, and in this club it is never believed, that by faking something one would win. Today something outrageous happened against our values,” Peltonen said and referred to the tackle situation.

of Åsten the situation happened at the end of the second period right in front of the substitution boxes, when there were a lot of keen eyes.

“We are dealing with this strictly and do not accept what Åsten did.”

Åsten signed an extension contract with IFK this season. His game values ​​are elsewhere than in decisive goals, and it is his lazy players that the club needs, even though Friday led to a wave of criticism.

After the game, Peltonen went to thank the match supervisor, through whom the greetings went to the referees. Despite the defeat, Peltonen’s message was a big thank you to the judges.

TPS won the match in the ice hall 2-0.

HIFK meets JYP in Jyväskylä on Saturday. At the same time, Kärpät faces Jukurit at home. IFK and Kärpät are tied on points before the last round, and the sixth place in the playoffs will be decided when the teams meet.