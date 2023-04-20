Ice hockey | Ville Peltonen got to experience what the support and trust of the HIFK family is like: “Outside noise is not relevant”

Ville Peltonen will pilot HIFK on Thursday in the League’s bronze medal match. It’s a worthy achievement for a team that was even the league’s jumbo in the fall season.

Helsinki IFK head coach Ville Peltonen says that he trusted that he would keep his job the whole time, even though points were scarcely accumulated in the fall.

The early season numbers were rough.

By the beginning of November, HIFK had only scored three overtime goals in the regular season.

Peltonen’s position was speculated in the media, but the club management’s trust in him remained and the team’s course turned. Maybe at the last minute.

In the spring season, HIFK’s game went excellently. The team finished sixth in the regular season and grabbed a direct quarter-final spot.

The pursuit of the championship was finally interrupted by a semi-final loss to Tappara. There is still a bronze game against Ilves in Tampere on Thursday.

Finally, a good season from a team that was even Jumbo in the League in the fall.

Field give praise to the whole team. Pokka kept Peltonen and the whole club in a tight spot

“We had a good coaching group and a committed team, and also good support from the sports director and the club, even though we had played below expectations. The noise from the outside is not that relevant,” says Peltonen.

The difference to the final place was clear in the end against Tappara. The people of Tampere marched to the finals with a 4–1 victory.

After a week of melting down, Peltonen still brings up the same issue as many times during the series. Tappara’s special situation expertise was decisively better than HIFK’s.

Roope Taponen made a breakthrough to the Liiga level.

Eating Tappara’s strength would have required HIFK to defend more ice-efficiently.

Before the final games, the superiority percentage of Tampere in the playoffs was over 36. When Alivoima had gone 95 percent, Tappara has a solid foundation to build on.

Peltonen’s career has seen teams that played top-level special situations before.

“In general, playing in special situations at that level has led to the championship. Both, Alivoima and ulivoima were effective at Tappara. And it can be translated to mean that we were not effective enough.”

Early season Peltonen says that the difficult period was inefficiency and underperformance. According to him, the team got stronger when the result was exhausted.

“Often we were on top of the game, and in the goal waiting or any goal position analysis we were strong, but we didn’t get the result.”

According to the head coach, as a counterbalance to the ineffectiveness of the offensive end, the team managed to defend well, with the exception of individual matches. It became the main pillar of the team.

As the last lock, the team had a goalkeeper Roope Taponenwhich Peltonen singles out as one of the names behind the change in direction.

“ “I am grateful for the experience and HIFK’s way of getting spouses and families involved.”

Peltonen talks about a “hierarchical role change”, which, along with Taponen, was illustrated by Juha Jääskä as well as a winger who arrived as new players Kristian Vesalainen and defenders Victor Berglund and Christian Kåsastul.,

“The arrival of new players and the transfer of a few changed the dynamic. After a small adjustment period, the new players became important for us. Jääskä’s strong rise to lead our number one chain Vesalainen and Iiro Pakarinen with him was something that got a result done and other players absorbed.”

Club history the longest streak of 16 matches started building in the League before the Christmas break.

The Spengler Cup, played in Davos, Switzerland in the days between Christmas, has been highlighted in many contexts as part of HIFK’s growth.

“We got to the Christmas break in the League after really good performances. Through that, the Spengler Cup came to a very good place. There were also a few absences, and we treated it as a growth tournament for both individuals and game-wise. The team spirit got stronger. I am grateful for the experience and HIFK’s way of getting spouses and families involved.”

The acquisition of Kristian Vesalainen from HIFK was successful.

Present The season is a continuation of the line that HIFK has become familiar with in recent seasons. HIFK has played in the semi-finals in six of the last eight seasons.

Last season, the departure came in the seventh game in the quarterfinals. In the spring of 2020, HIFK was sixth in the regular season and the playoffs were not played due to the coronavirus.

On the one hand, HIFK is perennially successful through repeated semi-final places, on the other hand, the championship was last celebrated at HIFK 12 years ago in the spring of 2011.

Peltonen knows history well. He reminds that the previous championship came through long-term work. It crowned Kari Jalonen three-year coaching period.

The previous final place in spring 2016 came Antti Törmänen in the middle period of the three-year coaching period.

“ “Knowing that difficulties have been overcome gives a sense of entitlement and the right to say that we can do difficult things.”

“We have been in the semi-finals for many years. Through that, a semblance of a level exists, but it is not enough for us. It’s been 12 years since the championship, and 13 years passed between the championship and the previous one (1998). I believe that HIFK as a club can be more successful,” says Peltonen.

Next the season is Peltonen’s third as a HIFK pilot. Long-termism is therefore starting to be in the background.

In the coach’s opinion, the second season, completed without a bronze medal, moved the project forward, for example, in terms of the team defending better.

“It was at the top level of the League. The playing of many individuals has also progressed. We have good continuity, and the right kind of continuity. What we can still improve is efficiency and special situations,” says Peltonen.

Peltonen reminds that every season always starts from the beginning. Continuing a long project still has different shades than starting a new one.

“The players are more familiar in many ways. Mutual trust has been built and strengthened. The knowledge that difficulties have been overcome gives a sense of entitlement and the right to say that we can do difficult things.”

The league’s bronze match between Ilves and HIFK will be played in Tampere on Thursday at 18:30.