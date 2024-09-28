Ice hockey | Ville Peltonen got hot from the uproar – harsh criticism of the judges

Hockey|Ville Peltonen did not agree with the jury about the uproar.

Pelicans claimed a 5–2 away win against Helsinki on Saturday. After the match, the situation that happened in the second period, where HIFK’s goalkeeper spoke Roope Taponen injured after leaving the Pelicans Miro Väänänen under.

Taponen had to leave the match.

Match referees Kristian Vikman and Anssi Salonen did not give Väänänen a punishment for the situation. Head coach of HIFK Ville Peltonen told his dissenting opinion after the match.

“We think it was cool,” Peltonen said in the Nordis uumeni.

“The judges will probably look at it from their own point of view. It seems that sometimes there is logic in these [tuomioissa] to disappoint, and I think that’s exactly what happened today.”

Peltonen said that the jury justified its decision on the situation, but the pilot from Helsinki did not want to reveal the content of the reasons in more detail.

“You can ask them,” Peltonen shook.

In the Nordics we saw a very emotional match. The audience got to witness two fights. of HIFK Iiro Pakarinen and the Pelicans Niklas Virtanen met in the second round. In the third set, on the other hand, HIFK Einari Luhanka and the Pelicans Michael Vukojevic dropped their gloves.

The fight between Luhanga and Vukojevic was sparked by a tackle on the head of the Canadian pack To Joonas Rask. Vukojevic, who scored Pelicans’ 2-2 goal, logged a total of 52 minutes of ice time for the entire clash.

In total, the referees blew the whistle in the match for a whopping 151 minutes.

Field said at the press conference that he was satisfied with “defending his own”. When he was asked about the lack of nerve control, Peltonen gave Pakarinen a clean slate about the situation.

“Pakarinen showed exactly what this game requires, that is, emotion. He wanted to wake up the team, and there is nothing in it. The guy on the other side did exactly the same,” Peltonen said.