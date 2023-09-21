Ice hockey | Ville Peltonen and Micke-Max Åsten criticized the ice at HIFK’s home rink – the ice rink staff remained silent

Despite promises, the staff of the Helsinki Ice Rink could not be reached on Thursday afternoon.

Ice hockey The condition of the ice in the home arena of HIFK, the league’s biggest champion favorite, was discussed on Wednesday, as well as the head coach From Ville Pelto that the attacker Micke-Max Åstenia.

IFK, which plays its home match at the Helsinki Ice Hall, was only able to train on the side of the main arena on Tuesday, i.e. the day before the KooKoo match.

Although the ice was fresh and warm weather is traditionally a challenge for refrigeration equipment, it seemed that the water had been standing on the surface of the ice for far too long.

“The ice was such that it was a workers’ night”, Åsten commented after the match of IFK in a video interview.

“It wasn’t terribly easy to get fired. You could skate and kick like hell there. There was no sliding, so to speak, and the ice was worse than in Helsinki’s Käpylä in December at plus ten degrees. But the same for both.”

IFK pilot Peltonen praised the atmosphere of the match, which ended in a 3–0 victory, as great. After that, the club legend pointed out the poor condition of the ice.

“We have to apologize for our conditions here at the moment. They were on our side as they usually are, but the ice is not at the level it should be in this series,” Peltonen said after the match at the press conference.

“It definitely affected everyone’s playing there. Let’s hope that here at Nordis it will improve rapidly and the quality of the game and everything will improve.”

The next time hockey will be played at the Helsinki Ice Hall is on September 26, when Jokerit hosts Imatra Ketterä. On September 27, HIFK will face Mikkelin Jukurit at home.

In the hall we will also see others during the fall events. The Harlem Globetrotters basketball show comes to Nordis on September 29. The Russian Little Big will play at Nordis on October 3rd, and the Belarusian Bi-2 two days later.

Some of the events, such as sold out Maija Vilkumaan concert, would have possibly ended up in the bigger Helsinki hall, i.e. the former Hartwall arena, if the arena could be used. The Russian-owned hall has been closed for more than a year and a half.

On Thursday, HS did not receive any comments about the condition of the ice or problems from the ice rink staff, despite promises.