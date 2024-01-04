Ice hockey | Ville Niemi's great assessment of the hero of the Young Lions

According to Ville Nieminen, Nuori Leijon is led by an exceptional player.

Gothenburg

Heroism appears on the phone screen immediately. Captain of the Young Lions Jere Lassila was a popular guy after Tuesday's World Cup quarter-final.

Lassila became Finland's hero by solving the quarterfinal thriller against Slovakia with his dazzling solo goal at the beginning of the overtime.

“There were a lot of congratulatory messages about the win and congratulatory messages for the last games. The phone got hot,” Lassila said on Wednesday in Scandinavium's crowded interview area.

“There were messages from acquaintances on WhatsApp and messages from strangers on Instagram, but there was nothing unusual about that. It's nice to see that these games are watched in Finland as well and people are interested.”

Moreover, Lassila is not aware of the attention revolving around the team.

“I haven't really looked at what is being written in the media or anything else. Someone might have popped into the eyes when the guys messaged some stuff, but that's it.”

Lassila has carried the attack of the Young Lions during the captain's first World Cup tournament.

Finland's tournament got off to a slow start, but Lassila played a big role in the tournament's opening win against Latvia by nailing 1+3.

Things have happened and happened in the phased tournament, but Lassila has been the most consistent player of the Young Lions since the beginning of the tournament. Lassila also leads Finland's domestic points market with seven power points, three of which are goals.

Lassila has been Finland's real bank player and the coach's dream player in the World Cup.

This does not surprise those who know Lassila well From Ville Niemiwho coached the young center in Jyp for a season and a half.

“Lassila is a very self-directed type of leader. He understands the importance of hockey, i.e. what is important in this sport. He makes other players better,” Nieminen praises.

“Lassila keeps her level. When the team plays well, he can solve games. The game never misses him. He's not a miracle worker, but he makes others better.”

of JYP The 19-year-old center forward has followed the lion's path since the under-16 national team.

The fact that Lassila also captained Finland in the Under-18 World Championships in spring 2022 says a lot about the player's esteem and character. Lassila was Finland's second most effective player at 4+4 when Finland took the World Cup bronze.

According to Nieminen, Lassila's character side is absolutely wonderful.

“He is unyielding and open-minded.”

Lassila is playing his second season in JYP's league team. Last season, the role remained small, and the result (32 games, 2+1) was not surprising.

“Last year, it was a bit difficult because the skate didn't go so well. He was in a small role for us all season and did not enter the league as a hot player. It showed.”

Bridge there has been a change in the season.

“Since last season, his line skating, i.e. the center forward's ripping vertical skating, has improved.”

Lassila has sensationally become JYP's number one center and number one powerhouse.

“We tried at the beginning Giorgio Estephania, Braden Christoffer and Mikko Perttuabut Lassila passed everyone in the early season. Juuso Puustinen and Jerry Turkulainen started to play better when Jere moved to the middle”, says Nieminen.

Power defender Sami Niku and Turkulainen, who plays at the top of the stock market, collect the biggest headlines from JYP, but Lassila is also an important part of JYP's destructive number one superiority.

“Jypi's superiority was certainly well built, but Lassila's importance as a mask player is really great. We don't talk about Lassila the mask man enough.”

The promontory is convinced that Lassila will be the captain of the league team in the future.

“Perhaps I should have put a C on my chest already this season at JYP, says Nieminen, who together with the head coach Jukka Rautakorvin with you fired from Jyp before Christmas.”

“Lassila has Juha-Pekka Hytönen after, the next franchise player for Jyp. Lassila is a good example of the importance of playing skills, an eye for the game and solid execution of the basics.”

Nieminen's comments make Lassila a little confused.

“That letter C on the chest in Jypi sounds pretty wild. The meter is only 19 years old and the first full league season is going on. It might have been a little too much at this point, but hopefully it will happen at some point. It would be a great honor.”

The comparison to club legend Hytösen is flattering.

“JP was my role model when I was young. He had a really great career. A really tough analogy from Nemo,” Lassila laughs.

“I think I only have 50 league games and JP has more than 800 games. There is still a long way to go, but I am trying to create my own career path.”

The semi-final of the Junior World Championships USA-Finland on Thursday at 20:30.