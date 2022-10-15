Ice hockey | Ville Husso has a dream debut in Detroit: “Like a brick wall”

Ville Husso had a great start to the NHL season. He blanked his opponents right away in his first game with a Detroit Red Wings goal.

to the Detroit Red Wings transferred in the summer Ville Husso had a dream start to the NHL season.

Husso had a clean sheet (29 saves) as Detroit beat Montreal 3–0 in its opening game.

For the 27-year-old from Helsinki, the zero is the fourth of his career in the NHL.

“He’s been like a brick wall all night,” Bally Sports praised Husson’s quotes on Twitter.

Detroit, which made significant moves in the summer, scored its last two goals on empty nets. The team’s playing time king, 22 minutes and 39 seconds Olli Määttä painted the final readings.

Goalkeepers dueling at the other end Jake Allen blocked as many as 37 shots out of 38. Allen was still St. Louis’ undisputed number one goaltender when Husso began his North American career with the organization in 2016-17.

The contract signed by Husson in the summer extends to the summer of 2025 and brings him $4.75 million per season. The contract of Määtä, who came from Los Angeles, is for one year and is worth 2.25 million.

Round the second Finnish goal scorer was Sebastian Aho.

Carolina’s Finnish star guided the Hurricanes’ 2–1 winning goal away from the San Jose Sharks with his foot in the last minute of the match. Antti Raanta avoided a win in his opening start of the season at the same time.