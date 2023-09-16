Sunday, September 17, 2023
Ice hockey | Vesalainen scored HIFK’s opening win of the season

September 16, 2023
Ice hockey | Vesalainen scored HIFK’s opening win of the season

Jori Lehterä assisted three of HIFK’s goals in a 5–4 win.

Ice hockey Helsinki IFK, one of the biggest favorites in the league, opened its winning account on Saturday, when it defeated Rauma’s Luko in the away team after colorful stages Kristian Vesalainen 5–4 with an overtime goal.

Vesalainen scored two goals in the match. HIFK’s most effective was Jori Lehteräwho collected three assists.

HS followed a round of seven matches in this story.

