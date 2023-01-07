Ice hockey | Vesalainen dazzled in a nuanced puck night – HIFK endured KalPa’s chase

Helsinki IFK’s return to real action after the Christmas break has been successful. KalPa from Kuopio fought hard in the final set, but the well-rounded IFK held on and won Saturday night’s league match with a goal.

HIFK–KalPa 5–4

IFK returned at the turn of the year from the hockey invitational tournament Spengler Cup empty-handed, but a new and fresh look has been felt in the League’s matches in the first full week of the year. Two struggles resulted in five points, when Ilves went upside down after the winning shootout on Friday and when KalPa was defeated on Saturday.

KalPa has offered decent resistance to IFK many times before, and the pattern was not deviated from now either. IFK found out that in the struggle at the main league level, the back cannot be straightened, even if there is a four-goal lead.

Sword developed a strong streak in the final set, but IFK held on and went into the weekend as the winner.

Winger Kristian Vesalainen was among the characters of the afternoon. He made the goalkeeper of KalPa Juha Jatkolan behind two handsome goals. The first of them came at the end of the second period at the end of a handsome attacking pattern.

“Pretty [Julius] and Paajanen [Otto] from the passes, I was able to score from the back post,” said Vesalainen about his 4-1 goal, which seemed decisive at the end of the set.

Vesalainen hit the replay at the beginning of the third set. The rebound shot hit the goal after 41:42 of the game had been played.

Before Saturday’s match, KalPa had beaten IFK Four times in a row. The fifth goal scored by Vesalainen was the winning goal, but KalPa’s rush at the end was strong. Max Görtz first narrowed it down to 5–2, and then succeeded Juuso Könönen and Jaakko Rissanenwhen KalPa sought additional hits without a goalkeeper.

“In the end, our game faltered, but luckily we won. Our game has been on the upswing, and nothing has been taken out of wishful thinking. Then when we stay the whole 60 minutes, we’re in a good situation,” said Vesalainen.

IFK also had a hard time in the rink. A promising young striker in the opening set Kasper Halttunen got a slap in the face and left for a while in the suit shelter. In the second round, he came with a lattice helmet.

A sturdy defender Johan Motin returned to the rink after a nine-game suspension. At the end of the third period, he injured himself and left the rink.

“There is still no information on how for him [Motin] it happened”, said IFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen.

Peltonen was happy when a full pot came into the score bag.

“Except for the end, we also defended well,” said Peltonen.