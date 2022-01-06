Ice Hockey Veiterä celebrates the victory of the Finnish Ice Hockey Cup, winning goal with extra time

The cup championship is the third in club history for Veiterä men.

6.1. 19:40

Lappeenranta resident Veiterä has won the Finnish Hockey Men’s Cup. Veiterä won Akilles 6–5 in the final played in Porvoo. The settlement of the match was seen in overtime when Veiterän Esko Liukkonen finished the winning goal.

The cup championship is the third in club history for Veiterä men. The previous first places were in 2015 and 2018. Achilles had won the previous three Cup championships.