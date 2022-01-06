Friday, January 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice Hockey Veiterä celebrates the victory of the Finnish Ice Hockey Cup, winning goal with extra time

by admin
January 6, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The cup championship is the third in club history for Veiterä men.

6.1. 19:40

Lappeenranta resident Veiterä has won the Finnish Hockey Men’s Cup. Veiterä won Akilles 6–5 in the final played in Porvoo. The settlement of the match was seen in overtime when Veiterän Esko Liukkonen finished the winning goal.

The cup championship is the third in club history for Veiterä men. The previous first places were in 2015 and 2018. Achilles had won the previous three Cup championships.

.
#Ice #Hockey #Veiterä #celebrates #victory #Finnish #Ice #Hockey #Cup #winning #goal #extra #time

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

There is no such thing as coincidence: when making a memorial for Esmee (14), a horse passes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.