Ice hockey | Vegas took the first stake in the Stanley Cup

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights have taken the first stake in the Stanley Cup by winning the opening game of the final series.

Vegas beat the Florida Panthers at home with a score of 5-2.

A total of four victories are required for the championship.

The match the first goal was scored in the middle of the opening set by the striker who transferred to Florida this season By Eric Staal from the stage. The pass to the goal was given by a Finnish striker Anton Lundell.

Lundell was able to lift the puck to the offensive zone with less strength, where he gave a pass to Staal, who was skating towards the left side. Staal rounded the Vegas goal and finished the opening goal with an old fashioned one.

The 1-1 goal of the match was also created during Vegas’ dominance. Chandler Stephenson passed the puck in front of the goal and was free Jonathan Marchessault was allowed to complete the equalizer in peace, when the first set had been played 17:18.

The match in the second set, Vegas took a 2–1 lead in 10:54. A defender managed to score with a wrist shot Shea Theodore.

Florida tied the game in the very bottom of the second period. Finnish striker Alexander Barkov tied Florida’s offensive end in the opening Vegas Stephenson and Anthony Duclair shot past the puck directly from the start Adin Hill’s. Barkov did not get a service point from the situation.

In the third in the set Vegas took a 3–2 lead defender by Zach Whitecloud on the finish line. The goal was also the winning goal of the match.

After this, Vegas went on its way. He was responsible for the 4–2 hit after the puck was stolen Mark Stone.

The final score was 5–2 with an empty net Reilly Smith.

Hill, who saved Vegas’ goal, got in front of the puck 33 times. Flordia goalkeeper To Sergei Bobrovsky accumulated 29 saves in the match.